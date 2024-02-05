Equal pay regime could be extended to race and disability

The Labour party would extend equal pay legislation to cover black, Asian and minority ethnic workers under a new race equality act, according to a report in The Guardian.

Currently the equal pay regime only applies on grounds of sex. If the Labour party is successful in an election later this year, the report claims, it would also bring disability under the regime.

There are few details of the draft legislation available currently, but in theory it would mean that ethnic minority or disabled employees who believe they are paid less on grounds of race or disability could bring a claim to tribunal and seek compensation.

The Equality Act 2010 enables individuals to make a claim that they have been discriminated against because of race or disability, but for complaints about pay or other contractual terms, women or men can bring an equal pay claim but other characteristics can not.

In sex-based equal pay claims, the claimants need to find a comparator to show that they have been employed to do equal work but receive less.

As employment lawyer Darren Newman points out in his A Range of Reasonable Responses blog, this is well established: “We have decades of case law on what equal work means and it is not a straightforward question. Equal pay is an all or nothing claim. Your work is either equal or it isn’t,” he says.

“If your job is worth 80% of that of your chosen comparator then you lose. It doesn’t matter if the comparator’s pay is more than twice what you are earning. No matter how disproportionate the differential, the fact that the two jobs are not equal defeats the claim.”

Daniel Barnett, in his latest Employment Law Bulletin, describes the plan as “shadow boxing”.

“If a black, Asian or minority ethnic employee is paid less than a white employee on grounds of their race, they can recover the difference as an ordinary race discrimination claim. (Granted, there are technical differences in the legal tests, but those will only change the result in a tiny minority of cases),” he explains.

Labour will also reportedly move forward with statutory ethnicity pay gap reporting – something the current government decided not to make mandatory in 2022 after an independent review suggested it would not be appropriate for all employers.

Labour leader Keir Starmer hinted the party would draft a new race equality act in 2020, later setting up a task force chaired by Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

Further proposals likely to be in the act are race training for police staff, and the creation of a new body to collect data on ethnic minority health outcomes.

The full details of the draft legislation are set to be launched today (5 February) by shadow equalities minister Anneliese Dodds.

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities



Browse all comp and benefits jobs