Ethnic minority groups told to boycott Met Police

The National Black Police Association (NBPA) has called for ethnic minority groups to boycott joining the Metropolitan Police over the way a senior black officer was treated following a complaint of racism.

The NBPA has said it no longer has confidence in the Met’s ability to bring about cultural reform in London’s police service.

It claimed that Charles Ehikioya, chair of the Met Black Police Association (Met BPA), was accused of misconduct after he voiced concerns about the poor behaviour of senior officers and racism.

It said Ehikioya was racially abused in a WhatsApp group and, instead of treating him as a victim, the Met Police tried to find “dubious” evidence against him, which prevented him from being involved in discrimination cases and from attending meetings at the Mayor of London’s office.

The NBPA accused the Met Police of “weaponising the misconduct system”.

It recommended that anyone from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds refrain from joining the Met Police.

Andy George, the president of the NBPA, said: “Given the crisis in confidence highlighted through so many

incidents and reports, I cannot say that we can adequately protect and support officers of colour within the MPS. For that reason, I take the extraordinary step of saying that we no longer have confidence in the commissioner or his senior leadership team to bring about the necessary and promised reforms to the service.

“I also regretfully recommend that anyone from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds do not join the MPS until there is more rigorous accountability placed on the commissioner and more resources are given to the Met BPA so they can provide wrap around support to those in need.”

Last year, Baroness Casey’s review into culture at the Met Police found the service was institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

The NBPA cited the review’s finding that black officers were 81% more likely to face a misconduct investigation than their white counterparts.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed an officer will face a gross misconduct hearing following inappropriate WhatsApp messages between 2017 and 2020.

Commander Colin Wingrove said: “We are determined to build a Met that truly listens to and reflects the many communities it serves.

“There is no place for racism. Discrimination in all its forms must be challenged by every Met officer and member of staff.

“It is not appropriate to discuss the details of a forthcoming misconduct process which must take place without interference.”

