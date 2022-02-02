‘More required’ to overhaul toxic culture at Met Police, report finds

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The Metropolitan Police has been ordered to overhaul its culture and raise standards after an investigation found officers routinely shared violent, misogynist and discriminatory messages. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that officers at Charing Cross police station in London had referred to a colleague as “mcrapey raperson”, while a male officer told a female officer that he would “happily rape you”. The IOPC discovered messages had been dismissed as “banter” despite joking about rape, killing black children and domestic violence. One officer discussed “backhanding” his partner. A number of messages mocked Muslims, the Black Lives Matter movement and people with disabilities. The IOPC began its investigations in 2018 following a conduct referral alleging that an officer had sex with a drunk person at a police station. After a witness appeal, a number of officers came forward and the investigation was expanded to look into bullying, violence towards women, discriminatory language and other inappropriate behaviours.
