‘More required’ to overhaul toxic culture at Met Police, report finds

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that officers at Charing Cross police station in London had referred to a colleague as “mcrapey raperson”, while a male officer told a female officer that he would “happily rape you”. The IOPC discovered messages had been dismissed as “banter” despite joking about rape, killing black children and domestic violence. One officer discussed “backhanding” his partner. A number of messages mocked Muslims, the Black Lives Matter movement and people with disabilities. The IOPC began its investigations in 2018 following a conduct referral alleging that an officer had sex with a drunk person at a police station. After a witness appeal, a number of officers came forward and the investigation was expanded to look into bullying, violence towards women, discriminatory language and other inappropriate behaviours.The investigation revealed that officers who called out bad behaviour were “harassed, humiliated and excluded”, and the bullying culture was not challenged. Home secretary Priti Patel has called the behaviour “sickening” and Met commissioner Cressida Dick will be summoned to a meeting with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan today (2 February). IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: “The behaviour we uncovered was disgraceful and fell well below the standards expected of the officers involved.