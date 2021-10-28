Ethnicity pay gapLatest NewsLegal opinion

Ethnicity pay gap: Lords debate mandatory reporting

by Ranjit Dhindsa
by Ranjit Dhindsa TTstudio / Shutterstock
TTstudio / Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A House of Lords debate on the introduction of mandatory ethnicity pay reporting outlined why this issue needs a business case, not just a moral imperative. Ranjit Dhindsa examines the issues The UK's House of Lords debated the issue of mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting this week. Proposed by the Labour peer, Lord Boateng, the debate followed calls by the Confederation of British Industry, the Trades Union Congress and the Equality and Human Rights Commission for the introduction of mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting and an e-petition debate on the same topic in the House of Commons on 20 September 2021. While many of the points raised echoed those debated by MPs, peers also touched on a number of less discussed practical issues that need to be addressed to push pay gap reporting up the UK business agenda.

Moral vs business case

Peers on both sides of the House agreed that pay can be used to enhance diversity in UK workforces, particularly at senior level. This in turn offers benefits such as increased employee satisfaction, improved productivity, better talent, greater staff retention, reduced recruitment costs and fairer, more representative corporate environments. However, evidence of what are mostly ethical advantages is not the same as articulating a clear business case for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting. As with the now mandatory gender pay gap reporting requirement, no legislative penalties have been proposed for revealing and failing to close gaps in ethnicity pay rates. Unless and until penalties are introduced for businesses, the principal push factors for pay gap reporting are legal and financial risks, including:
  • The threat of discrimination allegations by employees based on pay data
  • Whistleblowing and investigations into b
Ranjit Dhindsa

Ranjit Dhindsa is head of employment, pensions, immigration and compliance at Fieldfisher.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Ethnicity pay gap reporting is ‘far from straightforward’,...

PwC reports disability and socio-economic pay gaps

Peter Cheese: Don’t wait for ethnicity pay gap...

CIPD calls for ethnicity pay gap reporting requirement...

Introduce ethnicity pay gap reporting now, government told

Below-inflation pay awards but optimism ahead

Gig work rife with ‘structural racism’

Labour presses for stronger maternity redundancy protection

What did the Race Commission tell employers about...

Employment law in limbo: Key proposals to resurrect...