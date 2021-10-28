Ethnicity pay gap: Lords debate mandatory reporting

Moral vs business casePeers on both sides of the House agreed that pay can be used to enhance diversity in UK workforces, particularly at senior level. This in turn offers benefits such as increased employee satisfaction, improved productivity, better talent, greater staff retention, reduced recruitment costs and fairer, more representative corporate environments. However, evidence of what are mostly ethical advantages is not the same as articulating a clear business case for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting.
Ethnicity pay gap reporting is ‘far from straightforward’, admits minister Time for action on ethnic diversity in the workplaceAs with the now mandatory gender pay gap reporting requirement, no legislative penalties have been proposed for revealing and failing to close gaps in ethnicity pay rates. Unless and until penalties are introduced for businesses, the principal push factors for pay gap reporting are legal and financial risks, including:
- The threat of discrimination allegations by employees based on pay data
- Whistleblowing and investigations into b