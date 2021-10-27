Virgin Media 02 announces ethnic minority youth support programme

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Virgin Media 02 has launched a partnership to help young people from ethnic minority backgrounds access coaching and advice. The company has joined with 20/20 Change, a youth employment organisation, to offer 400 people a series of free courses as part of its ‘I AM CHANGE’ programme. This will involve 10 weekly sessions exploring topics such as leadership and responsibility, success and mindfulness. There will also be practical tips for participants such as how to write a CV and interview techniques. For its part, Virgin Media 02 will provide spaces to run the sessions and provide one-to-one mentoring and advice to participants, who will be between the ages of 17 and 30. Duro Oye, founder and CEO of 20/20 Change, said this represented a “substantial multi-year partnership” that would recognise the potential of hundreds of young people from Black and other ethnic minority backgrounds.
