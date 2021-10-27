Social mobilityCareers adviceEthnicityLatest NewsEquality & diversity

Virgin Media 02 announces ethnic minority youth support programme

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The 'I AM CHANGE' programme will provide young people with advice and mentoring
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Virgin Media 02 has launched a partnership to help young people from ethnic minority backgrounds access coaching and advice. The company has joined with 20/20 Change, a youth employment organisation, to offer 400 people a series of free courses as part of its ‘I AM CHANGE’ programme. This will involve 10 weekly sessions exploring topics such as leadership and responsibility, success and mindfulness. There will also be practical tips for participants such as how to write a CV and interview techniques. For its part, Virgin Media 02 will provide spaces to run the sessions and provide one-to-one mentoring and advice to participants, who will be between the ages of 17 and 30. Duro Oye, founder and CEO of 20/20 Change, said this represented a “substantial multi-year partnership” that would recognise the potential of hundreds of young people from Black and other ethnic minority backgrounds. He said: “This partnership will go a long way in helping us achieve our goal of ensuring young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and underrepresented communities transition from education to employment smoothly, putting these individuals in good stead to go on and have successful and prosperous careers.” Data from the Office for National Statistics has repeatedly shown that young people have struggled to get back into employment after the pandemic. Virgin Media 02 worked with its Enrich employee network to develop the partnership. Leanna Edwards and Marc Nicoue, co-chairs of Enrich, said the programme would “empower and inspire hundre
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

