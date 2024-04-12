Latest NewsEthnicity pay gapGender pay gapGlobal HRWebinars

How global employers approach pay transparency (webinar)

by Rob Moss
Syndio logoWith the latest round of gender pay gap reporting behind them, many HR and reward professionals are preparing for new requirements around pay transparency.

Soon, the EU’s Pay Transparency Directive will see gender pay gap reporting in all member states, while in the UK the Labour Party, if elected, is promising to go “further and faster” in closing the gender pay gap. These developments reflect a growing global conversation in addressing pay equity in the workplace.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with workplace equity analytics company Syndio, looks at how HR and reward leaders are adapting to meet these emerging challenges. What should employers be doing to improve transparency in pay and career progression?

Personnel Today’s editor Rob Moss is joined by Ceris Pike, global reward lead at AstraZeneca, and Christine Hendrickson, VP of strategic initiatives at Syndio, to discuss how to transform these challenges into opportunities for growth and trust-building in your workforce.

  • Implement strategies and measures to enhance transparency in pay structures and career progression
  • Navigate resistance to increased openness
  • Streamline compliance with global pay reporting requirements
  • Efficiently improve pay fairness and representation across all levels.

This free 60-minute webinar includes a live panel discussion and the opportunity to pose questions to our speakers.

About our panellists

Christine HendricksonChristine Hendrickson is VP of strategic initiatives at Syndio. With 15+ years of experience in employment law, Christine works in the intersection of HR analytics and the law. She partners with employers to provide strategic, practical, cutting edge, real-world best practice advice on pay equity, diversity, equity, and inclusion metrics. Before joining Syndio, Christine was a partner and co-chair of the Pay Equity Group at Seyfarth Shaw LLP.

Ceris PikeCeris Pike is the global reward lead at AstraZeneca, the global, science-led biopharmaceutical business whose innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Prior to her tenure at AstraZeneca, she spent more than a decade as a rewards consultant at KPMG and Mercer.

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

