Female academics take 15 more years to reach full professorship

It takes women almost 15 years longer than men to progress to a full professorship at a top university, according to a new analysis.

Researchers looked at data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) for universities in the Russell Group – a group of research-intensive institutions – between 2004-5 and 2019-20.

Their analysis, published in the journal Applied Economics, found that it takes female employees 8.5 years longer than male colleagues to reach associate professor status, and a further 6.1 years to secure a full professorship.

Lead researcher Professor Richard Harris of Durham University and colleagues from the Technical University of Cartagena in Spain came up with a theoretical model, showing that female academics in Russell Group universities were 6% less likely to become full professors over the period.

They were 4% less likely to become associate professors, and 10% more likely to remain at the same level or other grades.

Professor Harris attributed the attainment gap to a “leaky pipeline” where women tend to leave academia at a faster rate than men, so there are fewer available at each further stage of the promotion ladder.

He also argued that women “are not given the same opportunities to produce high quality research as men”, and through such bias women end up facing higher costs in advancing their careers.

“This not only leads to less likelihood of promotion for women, but also a higher probability of women exiting academia earlier,” he said.

Too often, university diversity and inclusion initiatives “incorrectly focus on changing women rather than addressing structural issues”, the report added.

Furthermore, women’s research publications were often discounted or given a lower weight compared with make colleagues, or they were not provided with the same time and resources to invest in their careers.

According to Professor Harris and his team, fewer than 27% of professors in Russell Group universities in the 2019-20 academic year were women, compared to a 44% average across all grades.

Female full and associate professors also have a higher exit rate than men, they found.

He concluded: “Comprehensive institutional reforms promoting gender equality and diversity are needed. Universities should foster inclusive environments, value diverse perspectives, and provide equal opportunities for career advancement.

“Mentorship programmes, support networks, and transparent promotion criteria can mitigate bias and ensure fair evaluations.

“Ultimately, achieving equity and inclusion requires collective efforts from academic institutions, policymakers, and stakeholders to dismantle systemic barriers and promote gender parity in higher education.”

