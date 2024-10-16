Female executive representation in FTSE 350 falls

Female representation on FTSE 350 executive committees has fallen to just 32%, according to data from the annual Women Count survey.

Gender parity consultancy The Pipeline, which published the survey, found that just 9% of CEOs in the FTSE 350 were women, a figure which has only increased twice in eight years.

Female representation on executive committees fell for the first time since the survey began eight years ago, and just 19% of commercial boardroom roles are occupied by women.

Only 18% of chief financial officers are female, it discovered, despite the fact that 44% of chartered accountants are women.

The report highlights that despite companies making efforts to create more gender equity, there is still a blocked pipeline for women aiming to get to the most senior roles.

With less than a fifth of profit and loss-accountable roles held by women, listed companies simply need a bigger pool of women to stand a chance of getting more female CEOs, chairs and CFOs in the coming years.

The Pipeline identified four ways in which businesses could address female representation at senior level: leading from the top with the CEO articulating the importance of gender equity in success; changing the culture (not just development, but creating workplaces where women can thrive); driving accountability (holding senior leaders responsible and using data); and perseverance – sustainable change takes time.

Professor Geeta Nargund, chair of The Pipeline, said: “It is unacceptable that gender representation in business leadership is moving backwards in 2024; the same year we have seen our new Cabinet almost achieve gender parity, and a record number of female MPs elected to Parliament.

“With our nation’s leadership making vital progress in women’s representation, we now need to see this better reflected across all sectors and industries.”

According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, businesses with gender inclusive cultures are more than 60% more likely to have improved profits.

She added: “Gender parity means economic prosperity, and so fair representation is not just a ‘nice to have’ or a tick-box exercise – it is a business imperative.

“Now is the time for action from businesses and leaders alike to initiate real change. And alongside promoting and investing in female leadership, employment policy changes to improve workplace conditions – such as flexible working and parental leave policies – across the workforce will be essential in helping women progress.

“After all, gender parity will not only pay dividends for organisations; but it also upholds the fundamental principles of a diverse and modern society.”

CEO of The Pipeline Liz Stanley said there was no room for complacency. She said: “We simply cannot afford for businesses to lose focus or pay lip service when it comes to promoting and supporting women.

“The pace of progress had already been glacial. We know that having women on executive committees is good for business – so it has to be a strategic imperative for all organisations. Gender parity should not be something we have to wait generations for: and if this is taken seriously now, we won’t have to.”

