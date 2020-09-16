Ford to discuss reinventing post-pandemic pensions at EB Reset 2020

Shutterstock

Oliver Payne, international pensions and data analytics manager at car manufacturer Ford, will discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the world of pensions at Employee Benefits Reset 2020.

The strategy session titled ‘Re-Inventing pensions for a post-pandemic world’ will take place at 10am on Tuesday 6 October in the first ever Employee Benefits online series of keynotes, how-to and strategy sessions, which will run from 5 – 16 October.

During his session, Payne will discuss the change that many industries are now going through during the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and whether businesses will see a similar change in the pensions sector.

Payne will discuss how pensions will change once the pandemic is over, what will happen in terms of government regulation and whether there will be any optimism or certain trends to follow for the future.

He will also delve into what new innovations pension scheme members and employers can expect in the coming months and years.

Payne said: “The pensions industry has always been guilty of bureaucracy, difficult processes, and not thinking about more effective ways of accomplishing tasks; there is an opportunity for the pensions industry to be driven by an innovative approach.

“There are a lot of positive actions happening in the pensions industry during the pandemic, the sector has performed well and has maintained relevancy during this time. There could be much more exciting processes to come that will benefit both members and businesses looking forward past the Coronavirus pandemic. I hope that people will gain useful knowledge from this session, and learn more about what is to come from the pensions industry.”

Attendees can register to attend all keynotes and sessions for free.