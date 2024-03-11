Campaigners back ‘4ugust’ four-day week trial

The campaign group behind the UK four-day week trial has urged companies to ‘test’ the arrangement by offering shorter working weeks this August.

The new initiative, called ‘4ugust’, has been launched by the 4 Day Week Campaign and think tank Autonomy, and the intention is for it to run every year.

Last month, the organisations published research based on their trial of 3,000 workers in 2022, showing that 89% of the 61 employers that took part are still operating a four-day week.

The analysis, conducted by Boston College in the US and sociologists at University College Dublin, showed that more than half of project managers and chief executives felt that a four-day week produced multiple benefits.

When operating a four-day week, employers expect staff to produce their usual output but in 80% of the time. The research showed that the main reason companies had achieved this was by cutting out or decreasing activities of questionable or no value.

More than three-quarters (82%) said the trial had improved wellbeing, and half found it reduced staff turnover.

If companies decided to follow 4ugust, this would amount to four additional days ‘off’, as there is a bank holiday at the end of the month.

A number of companies already offer reduced summer working hours, such as PwC, which allows employees to finish at lunchtime on a Friday.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “4ugust is an exciting opportunity for organisations to experiment with a four-day week in a mini trial.

“Many companies already operate with summer working hours so this is just one small step further.

“We’re confident that many companies will sign up to take part and then get to see the benefits of a four-day week for themselves.”

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, said that August would be a perfect time for a “low-stakes mini pilot” of a four-day week.

“4ugust is an opportunity for companies to dip their toes in the pool, as it were, and try a four-day week for a limited time only.

“We are in the middle of a wave of organisations making the move to shorter working hours, and there are a great many other companies out there that are interested but don’t know how or when to start experimenting.

“It is also an opportunity for existing four-day week companies to shout about their best practices and celebrate their successful shifts to healthier, more sustainable and employee-centric hours.

“These stories should be held up as great examples of good employers and we’re here to amplify.”

The government has been a vocal opponent of running four-day weeks in the public sector, threatening to withdraw funding from local authorities that choose to operate such arrangements.

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs