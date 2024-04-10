Four-day week could widen inequalities

A four-day work week could risk widening existing inequalities between workers and may impact entitlement to welfare benefits, a report commissioned for the Welsh government has warned.

A social partnership formed to assess the possibility, benefits and drawbacks of a four-day week pilot in the public sector in Wales found that adopting a shorter week with no loss of pay could exacerbate the divide between office workers and those on the frontline, particularly those in 24/7 operations.

It could have a negative impact on people with particular protected characteristics, such as gender and race, because of how these workforces tend to be made up.

“The working group recognises that any pilot is unlikely to capture every devolved public sector workforce and every worker within those workforces. Inevitably, some cohorts of workers and employers would be included, whilst others would not,” the report said.

“The working group cautions against an approach which would create a clear divide between four-day week ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’, with for example, frontline workers, particularly those in shift-based and public facing roles being permanently excluded.”

However, it said the Welsh government should identify public sector organisations that were “ready and willing” to test a shorter working week.

The recommendation comes despite strong resistance to public sector four-day weeks from Westminster.

Local government minister Simon Hoare recently suggested that a law could be passed to stop local authorities from operating a four-day week after South Cambridgeshire District Council ignored an MP’s calls to end its trial.

Other risks identified in the report included financial costs to employers, who could need to recruit more workers to plug gaps in services. For example, one member of the group said it would need to hire an additional 179 full-time equivalent posts for service delivery to be maintained.

The report also warned that there could be a rise in undeclared working hours as staff try to meet workload demands, and there could be less time for learning and development.

Maintaining team communication and engagement could also become more challenging, and some staff may feel under pressure to stay in contact when not working.

The group acknowledged that some workers may see additional personal costs, for example having to heat their home for more hours, and it recognised that the workplace can be a source of refuge and respite for some employees.

However, the group was confident that employers would be able to manage these risks if a four-day week is properly planned, designed and implemented in consultation with workers and trade unions.

It found that the benefits of a four-day week included improved work-life balance, reduced risk of burnout, improved recruitment and retention, greater inclusivity for workers with caring responsibilities in particular, improved productivity and reductions in sickness absence.

Any attempt to impose a four-day week on employees without consultation should be avoided, it added.

A Welsh government spokesperson said there are currently no plans to introduce a four-day week in the devolved public sector.

