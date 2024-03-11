Latest NewsRecruitment & retentionJob creation and lossesLabour market

Demand for workers continues sharp decline, finds labour market study

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Recruitment activity has continued to weaken, a pulse check of the UK’s job market taken during February has found.

Continuing economic uncertainty and hesitancy to commit to new hires amid cost pressures led to a further marked fall in permanent placements, while temp billings dropped at the steepest rate since mid-2020, the latest KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs survey, compiled by S&P Global, has found.

Vacancies data showed that overall demand for workers declined at the quickest rate since the start of 2021. The slowdown in hiring drove further marked increases in candidate availability, while pay pressures cooled. Permanent starters’ pay increased at the slowest rate since March 2021, while temp pay growth was among the weakest seen over the past three years.

Budget announcements

Budget 2024 reaction: Boost or banter?

Spring budget 2024: Hunt cuts national insurance to 8%

Autumn statement: National insurance cut to 10%

Candidate shortage afflicts two-thirds of businesses

The survey data, taken between 12 and 23 February from 400 recruitment consultancies, signalled further increases in rates of starting pay for both permanent and temporary workers, as employers raised rates of pay amid the higher cost of living and competition for highly-skilled candidates. However, the rate of salary inflation was the slowest recorded in nearly three years, with several recruiters noting that employer budgets were now tighter after a period of rapidly rising pay. Temp wage growth also moved further below the long-run trend level during February.

There was an accelerated reduction in demand for workers during February. This was primarily driven by a fall in permanent staff vacancies. Temporary job opportunities fell for the first time in three-and-a-half years, albeit only marginally.

Correspondingly, the availability of workers continued to expand sharply amid reports of redundancies and a slowdown in hiring activity. Overall, labour supply expanded at a historically sharp pace, albeit one that was softer than those seen in the previous four months. London saw the sharpest drop overall in permanent placements, with the Midlands being the only English area to register an increase in temp billings.

The retail and executive/professional sectors noted the steepest rates of contraction. Engineering and health/social care meanwhile saw vacancies increase. The retail and construction sectors led the downturn in demand for temporary workers. Only blue collar and engineering noted increases in demand for short-term staff during February.

Jon Holt, chief executive and senior partner of KPMG in the UK, said there was a continuing “impasse between economic uncertainty and hiring decisions”. He added that chief executives were ready to invest and grow, but “the reality is they’re being held back by the prospect of weak demand”.

Holt said the Budget only provided “limited headroom for change”. Businesses would ideally have liked a Budget that drove investment, boosted economic growth and helped productivity bounce back, he said, “while it was encouraging to see measures to increase labour supply”.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said the temporary labour market was “the unsung hero” of the economic uncertainty of recent years. “It keeps the cogs of the economy turning amid uncertainty and labour shortages – but it still needs nurturing.”

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

NHS England staff facing record levels of discrimination

Increasing use of skills assessments in hiring

Babcock to create 1,000 jobs at shipbuilding site

London and the South to see faster rate...

Rolls-Royce Submarines to create 200 jobs

Busy Bees: Retention and attraction in the burgeoning...

Spring and ‘employee appreciation’ are in the air!...

Half of FTSE appointments must now go to...

MAC recommends 21 roles for Immigration Salary List

Jobs with signing bonuses fall by a quarter