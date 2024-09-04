‘Exhausted’ gas workers set to strike over conditions

Workers at Northern Gas Networks are being balloted on strike action over working conditions.

The GMB union said there has been an indicative ballot where 99.5% of members who voted were in favour of strike action. Turnout was 97%.

Emergency gas workers have called for a reduced working week, better sick pay, better overtime rates and that management addresses bullying issues.

According to GMB officer Andrew Aldwinkle, there was a “chronic fatigue” sweeping the workforce.

He said: “These workers do a hard and dangerous job to maintain the safety of the public and to keep the heating on in our homes. Many work in extreme conditions and are exhausted from working long and excessive hours.

“Many workers have seen an erosion of their terms and conditions and it’s time to stop and start to make work better by levelling up.”

Strikes could start as soon as next month, with the union claiming this could cause “huge disruptions across the North as gas leaks go unrepaired”.

NGN chief executive Mark Horsley said the company has comprehensive contingency plans in place. NGN manages around 23,000 miles of pipes around Cumbria and Yorkshire.

NGN is owned by a consortium including Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings, Power Assets Holdings and SAS Trustee Corporation, and made operating profits of £212.1 million last year.

Aldwinkle added: “NGN makes millions in profits every year with shareholders reaping massive financial payouts on the backs of working people – it’s time workers got a share of that profit – that would improve their time at work.

“The last thing GMB members want to do is go on strike, but sadly NGN has left them with no choice.”

In 2023, workers received a 9% pay rise in addition to a £1,000 cost of living payment. The union’s current proposals regarding pay and conditions have been ignored by management, it said.

NGN said that the list of claims by union members would cost it around £28 million a year to implement.

