Government hikes work visa salary threshold

The government has announced sweeping measures to reduce legal immigration to the UK after revised figures for 2022 showed net migration added a record-breaking 745,000 to the UK population.

Addressing the House of Commons, home secretary James Cleverly announced that the annual salary required to receive a UK work visa would increase from £26,200 to £38,700 – nearly £4,000 higher than the UK’s median salary. Those coming on health and social care visas will be exempt.

The government said it would also scrap the 20% salary discount on shortage occupations and reform the shortage occupation list, asking the Migration Advisory Committee to review the occupations on this list in accordance with the new salary threshold.

Cleverly also announced that the minimum income for family visas will rise to the same level as for skilled workers, £38,700, and that the immigration health surcharge would increase by 66% from £624 to £1,035. Cleverly said this will raise around £1.3 billion yearly for the health service.

He said the government will end the abuse of the health and care visa. “We will stop overseas care workers from bringing family dependants and we will require care firms in England to be regulated by the Care Quality Commission in order for them to sponsor visas.”

Cleverly added that the new measures will come into force in spring 2024.

“These measures are possible because we are building up our domestic workforce and supporting British workers… Our Back to Work plan will help people stay healthy, get off benefits, and move into sustainable employment,” he said.

Cleverly said: “This package of measures, taken in addition with the measures on student dependants that we announced in May, means that around 300,000 people who were eligible to come to the UK last year would not be able to in future, the largest reduction on record. Enough is enough. Immigration policy must be fair, legal and sustainable.”

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said the new government proposals are “an admission of years of total failure by this Conservative government”.

She said the statement was “another example of the total chaos at the heart of this government”.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said: “The government’s announcements will cause deep concern across social care and health. Whilst there is recognition that social care and health staff should be exempted from visa earning requirements applied to the wider economy, the move to prevent workers bringing dependants will be met with real dismay.

“The Prime Minister and home secretary have at a stroke made the UK a less attractive place for much needed social care and health staff weighing up where they might choose to work. Their actions make the job of caring for the most vulnerable members of society that bit harder, and in doing so they again underestimate the value of good care services to the economy as a whole.

“The government must fully disclose its calculations on how these changes to visa rules will impact recruitment levels and waiting times across both social care and health.”

Emily Warman, employment solicitor at Square One Law, said: “Employers looking to sponsor skilled workers will want to get these applications in sooner rather than later to avoid the increase in the minimum salary threshold.

“People now wanting a skilled worker visa will have to earn £38,700, up from the previous level of £26,200. This is almost £4,000 more than the average salary of a full-time UK worker, which is currently £34,963.”

