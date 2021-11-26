GPs threaten industrial action over face-to-face appointments

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.GPs in England have voted in favour of taking limited industrial action to protest against a government drive to increase face-to-face appointments. The British Medical Association held an indicative ballot to propose a series of actions, such as withholding information about how appointments take place so the government can’t “name and shame” surgeries for holding too few in-person appointments. Four-fifths of doctors who voted were in favour of this action, while 84% said they would refuse to comply with issuing Covid-19 exemption certificates. These certificates are provided to individuals who remain unvaccinated on medical grounds but are required to show proof of vaccination for their job. Fifty-eight percent of those who took part said they would support their practice withdrawing from their primary care network’s “directed enhanced service”, which covers GP visits to care homes and extra clinics.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.