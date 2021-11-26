£2bn Kickstart scheme’s jobs may have been created anyway

September 2020 in response to an expected surge in youth unemployment as a result of the pandemic. It aimed to create high-quality six-month work placements for 16- to 24-year-olds on universal credit who were at risk of long-term unemployment at a time when furlough scheme was scheduled to end in October 2020. Employers receive funding for 100% of the national minimum wage for 25 hours per week, which can be topped up by the organisation, as well as employer national insurance contributions and employer minimum auto-enrolment pension contributions. They can also receive £1,500 to help with set up costs, support and training. [pullquote]DWP has limited assurance that Kickstart is having the positive impact intended. It does not know whether the jobs created are of high quality or whether they would have existed without the scheme” – Gareth Davies, NAO[/pullquote]The chancellor last month extended the scheme to run until March 2022. Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “At the start of the pandemic, DWP acted quickly to set up Kickstart to help young people into work when youth unemployment was predicted to rise significantly. “However, DWP has limited assurance that Kickstart is having the positive impact intended. It does not know whether the jobs created are of high quality or whether they would have existed without the scheme. It could also do more to ensure the scheme is targeted at those who need it the most.” The NAO report found that early take-up for Kickstart was low due to successive lockdowns depressing employers’ demand for workers. As of 1 November, the scheme had created 96,700 jobs against a target of 250,000. When firms did start recruiting, the NAO said there was little monitoring by DWP to check the jobs it funded were of good quality, with young staff offered tRishi Sunak’s Kickstart programme to get 16- to 24-year-olds into high-quality jobs may be failing, and the jobs it creates may have materialised without government funding, according to the National Audit Office. Kickstart, which has a budget of £1.9bn, was launched by the Department for Work and Pensions in