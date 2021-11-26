Careers in HRHR specialismsLatest NewsThe HR professionHR Podcasts

Redefining HR: Lars Schmidt talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
In this season of Oven-Ready I’ve talked a great deal about some of the outputs of HR such as employee engagement, wellbeing and diversity. So I thought it was time to turn the spotlight back on to the profession and spend a little time thinking about us. After all, it’s been another ‘interesting’ year for the HR profession! Meet Lars Schmidt. Lars is an entrepreneur, writer, speaker, podcaster and advocate for modern HR and people practices.  He is the author of the bestselling book Redefining HR – an anthology of expert HR practice and founder of Amplify, an HR executive search and consulting firm. In this episode you'll learn:
  • Why now is the best time to work in the HR profession
  • Lars Schmidt's view on the future of work and in particular hybrid working
  • The inspiration that led to him publishing Redefining HR and how Lars began his HR career
  • The reason why many CHROs today do not come from a classic HR background and why that's good for HR
  • The increased role of HR tech in the profession and how roles within HR are changing
  • The huge importance of effective on boarding in the new hybrid way of working
  • His recommendations for what personal objectives HR professionals should be concentrating on for next year.

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

