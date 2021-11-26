Redefining HR: Lars Schmidt talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Why now is the best time to work in the HR profession

Lars Schmidt's view on the future of work and in particular hybrid working

The inspiration that led to him publishing Redefining HR and how Lars began his HR career

The reason why many CHROs today do not come from a classic HR background and why that's good for HR

The increased role of HR tech in the profession and how roles within HR are changing

The huge importance of effective on boarding in the new hybrid way of working

His recommendations for what personal objectives HR professionals should be concentrating on for next year.

Meet Lars SchmidtLars is an entrepreneur, writer, speaker, podcaster and advocate for modern HR and people practices. He is the author of the bestselling book Redefining HR – an anthology of expert HR practice and founder of Amplify, an HR executive search and consulting firm. In this episode you'll learn:

