Redefining HR: Lars Schmidt talks to Oven-Ready HR

- Why now is the best time to work in the HR profession
- Lars Schmidt's view on the future of work and in particular hybrid working
- The inspiration that led to him publishing Redefining HR and how Lars began his HR career
- The reason why many CHROs today do not come from a classic HR background and why that's good for HR
- The increased role of HR tech in the profession and how roles within HR are changing
- The huge importance of effective on boarding in the new hybrid way of working
- His recommendations for what personal objectives HR professionals should be concentrating on for next year.