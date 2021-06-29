BrexitEducation - further and higherGraduatesImmigrationLatest News

Graduate visa route launches on 1 July

by Adam McCulloch
The new graduate route is open to international students who wish to stay in the UK for a period for work purposes opens on 1 July 2021. Until this week international students who have wished to prolong their stay have had to apply for a further course, a masters or PhD while applying for an extension to their Tier 4 visa. The other option would be to gain employment with an organisation with a sponsor licence. Because students' Tier 4 visas expire soon after graduation, many would have had to return to their countries of origin even if they wanted to remain and search for a job. This has seen the UK missing out on sought after skills. However, from 1 July any international student who has completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree in 2021 will be eligible to stay for two additional years as part of this scheme, while PhD graduates are eligible to remain for three years
