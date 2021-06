To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Lord Bilimoria, president of the business lobby group, is expected to outline the CBI’s recommendations for addressing staffing gaps at the Recruitment Employment Confederation’s (REC) annual conference, including proposals for reforming the apprenticeship levy and making it easier for overseas workers with in-demand skills to relocate to the UK. He is expected to discuss a “perfect storm” of factors that have exacerbated skills shortages. These include workers from overseas returning to their home countries because of Brexit, the pandemic, and the introduction of the points-based immigration system preventing employers from filling gaps with staff from abroad. Lord Bilimoria, the founder of the Cobra beer brand, will outline two things the UK government could do to address the problem “straight away” – updating the shortage occupation list to include more roles employers are struggling to recruit for, including butchers, bricklayers and welders; and aligning the UK’s immigration and skills policies by using the Lifetime Skills Guarantee and the National Skills Fund to help workers gain skills for jobs on the shortage occupation list. He will say: “It’s really important to stress – workers from overseas aren’t, and shouldn’t be, our only response to labour shortages. Investing in skills here, too, is vital. It’s not an either/or choice. We must do both to ensure our firms have the access to people they need to succeed.” But organisations must first try to help themselves, Lord Bilimoria will say, by investing in innovation and technology and recruiting from a wider tale