Half of Gen Z men believe they are discriminated against

Nearly half of Gen Z men (45%) believe that ‘we have gone so far in promoting women’s equality that we are discriminating against men’ and 44% think women’s equal rights have gone far enough.

This was among the findings of Channel 4 research Gen Z: Trends, Truth and Trust, which showcases the impact of social media influencers and misinformation among young people.

In the week in which President Trump appeared to blame a fatal air crash on DEI policies, half of those questioned (52%) say the UK would be a better place if a “strong leader was in charge who does not have to bother with parliament and elections” and one-third (33%) believes “the UK would be a be a better place if the army was in charge”.

More than half (58%) say they consider social media posts from friends to be at least as trusted as established journalism.

Andrew Tate, whose views are often considered misogynist, and conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson are among the influencers to command similar trust by 42% of men.

Across education, employment, and income, a gap is growing between men and women, says the study. It cites previous research that suggests by age 19, 54% of women are in higher education versus 40% of men, a trend then echoed in the labour force, where young women aged 20-24 have higher employment rates (3-percentage point gap) and out-earn young men on average.

White working-class men are hardest-hit: only 14.6% entered higher education in 2021, the lowest of any ethnic or socioeconomic group.

The study finds that about 14% of Gen Z (aged 13-26) – almost all boys and men – sympathise with the view that traditional masculinity is under attack, finding validation in figures like Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson, who exploit their sense of marginalisation. Though not outright radical, they feel excluded from the progressive narratives shaping society.

Meanwhile, finds the study, making up 21% of Gen Z is a group of almost exclusively women who appear “empowered, self-reliant, and determined to shape their own futures”.

“They often reject traditional expectations or limitations without resorting to overt political activism – leading by example through prioritising education, career ambitions, and lifestyle choices that reflect their values,” the study says.

Some young men’s feelings about exclusion and DEI were summed up by a 25-year-old male participant from Penryn, Cornwall. He told pollsters he felt “targeted” because he was a “regular straight white man who has had a cultural advantage in the past. It’s swinging back the other way, to a point where we potentially risk discriminating against us in favour of people in minority groups.”

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, says being “exposed to the full force of the polarising, confusing and sometimes wilfully misleading nature of social media since they were born” has led Gen Z to be simultaneously the country’s most authoritarian and liberal generation.

She adds: “There is clear evidence of disengagement from democracy – fuelled by the online pied pipers who wilfully subvert truths – and a growing gender divide that should concern us all.”

Rebranding DEI

The backlash against DEI, led by the US president and several major firms based in the US, has led to some consultancies in the inclusion area redefining and evolving their work.

Daniele Fiandaca, founder of Token Man Consulting, believes HR must respond to the shifting landscape. Writing on LinkedIn in response to Trump’s comments on the Federal Aviation Administration, he argues: “If we’re serious about engaging men, we need to move beyond the standard allyship narrative. Equity means some groups need more support than others – but that doesn’t mean men don’t need support too. A great starting point? Prioritising men’s mental health and providing better support for fathers and male carers.

A rebrand of DEI is needed, he says. “For years, I’ve avoided the term DEI. Why? Because it starts with Diversity. I’ve been advocating for leading with inclusion for seven years, and that hasn’t changed. But we also shouldn’t drop the ‘D.’ Instead, the industry needs a rebrand – because those three letters no longer do justice to the broader mission of building better businesses.”

This dropping of words, however, risks putting HR on the defensive. In the US the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) dropped the word “equity” from its diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy in July 2024. The organisation now uses the acronym I&D to refer to its inclusion and diversity initiatives.

SHRM says the move was a response to societal backlash and the risk of polarisation from the terminology’s use. Unfortunately, it experienced its own backlash as a result, with many HR practitioners describing the rebranding as “cowardly”.

Inclusion

For Fiandaca, inclusion is the most important of the three words. He says: “If companies are serious about becoming truly inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible, inclusion must be a requirement for leadership. That means making inclusive leadership training – including cultural intelligence, empathy, self-awareness, and vulnerability – a non-negotiable for senior leaders. And inclusion needs to be measured so that you can’t be promoted without it. Anything less is lip service.”

Judging by the results of the Channel 4 study, that inclusion will have to take effect well before young men start thinking about careers – it will have to start on people’s smartphones, through media channels and in homes.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ



Browse more human resources jobs