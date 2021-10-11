Health workers facing abuse over treatment delays

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.NHS staff are increasingly facing abuse from patients amid frustration caused by long waiting lists, medical bodies have said. In a joint statement, reported by the Guardian, six medical bodies have blamed the delays in receiving treatment on chronic staff shortages and years of successive government underinvestment in the NHS. It has been claimed that patients are taking out their frustrations on health workers including A&E staff, ambulance crews, receptionists, nurses, midwives, call handlers, social care staff and those administering Covid-19 vaccinations. In 2020-21 the London Ambulance Service recorded 1,025 incidents of non-physical or verbal abuse and 650 physical assaults against staff, while the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board said 354 violent and aggressive incidents and threats are carried out every month. It is a criminal offence to assault an emergency services worker and it carries up to 12 months in prison.