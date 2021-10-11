Don’t miss our menopause webinar featuring Louise Minchin and Trish Halpin

More than 1,000 people have registered for our webinar that will focus on how organisations can be more inclusive of employees who experience the menopause. Menopause: Fostering a culture of inclusion at work, delivered in association with Peppy, is on Thursday 14 October at 2:00pm, and will feature an expert panel of speakers including broadcaster, journalist and author Louise Minchin, journalist and broadcaster Trish Halpin, Channel 4 people director Kirstin Furber, and Peppy director of menopause services Kathy Abernethy. Louise and Trish will open up about their experiences of the menopause and how it has affected their working lives and the lives of thousands of women of menopausal age – the fastest growing employment demographic. Kirstin will discuss Channel 4’s ground-breaking menopause policy and the support it offers women experiencing menopause symptoms at work, while Kathy will advise HR on the importance of personalised, expert-led support. The discussion, which will take place ahead of World Menopause Day, will be facilitated by Peppy co-founder and co-CEO Max Landry. This unmissable 60-minute webinar will feature an audience Q&A session, where attendees will have a change to ask our expert panel questions. Register now to secure your place.