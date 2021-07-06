Historical racism must not become a scapegoat

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Increasingly, organisations are paying attention to historical racism. English Heritage has pledged to review all its blue plaques , so the associated online biographies can “provide a fuller picture …including any uncomfortable aspects”. Similarly, the National Trust produced a Colonialism and Historic Slavery report , highlighting the links between its properties and historical racist practices. [pullquote]An unwillingness to examine our own motives and attitudes often leads to people adopting a supposedly colour-blind approach.”[/pullquote] Addressing historic racism is important for many reasons, including highlighting the immense damage that an acceptance of racism has, and can have, on individuals and societies. However, even more important than investigating historic racism is addressing the everyday racism that ethnic minority groups face today. For example, almost half of black office workers surveyed have suffered racism at work , with many ethnic minority workers who have experienced racism at work reporting that it negatively impacted their mental health and wellbeing. A real risk is that the mainly white leaders of many organisations choose to focus, if they do so at all, on the safer and easier ground of historical racism instead of the much harder, more personal, and more essential task of addressing modern racism and disadvantage. Many senior leaders either don't see, or chose to ignore, modern manifestations of racism in the workplace. Crucially, while modern racism may look different to the historical acts of racism that organisations are now focusing on, it still has very real impacts of ethnic minorities' careers, health and wellbeing, as the survey results described above illustrate.