How to encourage LGBT+ allyship all year round

by Mona Akiki
LGBTQ+ History Month is celebrated in February in the UK

Many organisations will have celebrated LGBT+ History Month in February, but it's crucial to support LGBT+ employees throughout the year, whether through inclusive processes or safe spaces for dialogue, says Mona Akiki. As we approach the close of LGBT+ History Month, it’s been a time for reflection. We’ve placed a spotlight on the impact LGBT+ people have made to society as a whole, the long distance we’ve travelled on the road to equality, and the journey still to be done. However, it’s essential that a culture of inclusivity and visibility for minority communities is woven into the fabric of organisations all year round if it is to be authentic and have meaningful impact. Here are just a few ways that HR leaders can help their businesses be the best ally possible to its LGBT+ people.

Create truly safe working environments

According to Stonewall, 35% of trans employees reported negative comments or conduct relating to their gender at work in 2020. What’s more, there was a 15% drop in the numbers of gay and lesbian employees who felt comfortable coming out at work between 2019 and 2020. Clearly, there’s work to be done for many in creating safer working environments for their people. Making your organisation’s position on discrimination clear is an important first step.

While many have anti-discrimination policies in place, which are helpful, actions always speak louder. Ensuring that you take a stand and move to disciplinary action as necessary will be most impactful for your people. Creating safe environments also comes from the top down. It requires laying clear expectations of your leadership team to not only behave appropriately themselve
Mona Akiki

Mona Akiki is chief people officer of Perkbox

