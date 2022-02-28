How to encourage LGBT+ allyship all year round

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Many organisations will have celebrated LGBT+ History Month in February, but it's crucial to support LGBT+ employees throughout the year, whether through inclusive processes or safe spaces for dialogue, says Mona Akiki. As we approach the close of LGBT+ History Month, it’s been a time for reflection. We’ve placed a spotlight on the impact LGBT+ people have made to society as a whole, the long distance we’ve travelled on the road to equality, and the journey still to be done. However, it’s essential that a culture of inclusivity and visibility for minority communities is woven into the fabric of organisations all year round if it is to be authentic and have meaningful impact. Here are just a few ways that HR leaders can help their businesses be the best ally possible to its LGBT+ people.
Mona Akiki is chief people officer of Perkbox