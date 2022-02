Huge pay gap for female FTSE 350 financial services directors

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Average pay for female directors stands at £235,000 compared with £689,000 for men, a new analysis has shown, with the 66% pay gap unchanged on the previous year. The overall gender pay gap across the UK economy is just 7.9%, according to the Office for National Statistics . Employment law specialist Fox & Partners said its research was partly partly because of the slow progress in promoting women to the higher paid “executive director” positions on boards of financial services companies. Just 9% of women on the board of directors of FTSE 350 financial services companies hold executive roles, down from 14% last year. However, there has been progress in relation to women in non-executive director roles, up 91% from 86% the previous year. Although this increase was a positive step, said the analysts, these roles typically tended to be part-time and lower remunerated which likely impacts the pay gap.Fox & Partners said that the continued pay disparity and lack of diversity in senior positions could put financial services at risk of discrimination and possibly equal pay claims. There was also the potential for reputational risk if there was seen to be an apparent systemic issue with gender diversity at the top of their organisations