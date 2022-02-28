Huge pay gap for female FTSE 350 financial services directors

according to the Office for National Statistics. Employment law specialist Fox & Partners said its research was partly partly because of the slow progress in promoting women to the higher paid “executive director” positions on boards of financial services companies. Just 9% of women on the board of directors of FTSE 350 financial services companies hold executive roles, down from 14% last year. However, there has been progress in relation to women in non-executive director roles, up 91% from 86% the previous year. Although this increase was a positive step, said the analysts, these roles typically tended to be part-time and lower remunerated which likely impacts the pay gap.Female FTSE 350 financial services directors are paid 66% less than male counterparts, as research shows little or no improvement in boardroom gender pay gap figures. Average pay for female directors stands at £235,000 compared with £689,000 for men, a new analysis has shown, with the 66% pay gap unchanged on the previous year. The overall gender pay gap across the UK economy is just 7.9%,