Ukrainians in UK to have visas extended

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Thousands of Ukrainians and their supporters gather outside Downing Street. Photo: Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Thousands of Ukrainians and their supporters gather outside Downing Street. Photo: Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

All Ukrainians living in the UK will have their visas temporarily extended following Russia’s invasion, the UK government has announced. Home secretary Priti Patel said the changes would be made immediately in order to “provide certainty to our Ukrainian friends and colleagues living, working and studying in the UK”. Ukrainian nationals who are visiting the UK on work, study or visit visas will have them extended or be able to switch onto different visa routes without having to leave the UK. Prior to the Covid pandemic there were about 25,000 Ukrainians living in the UK. That figure is now about 18,000. Ukrainian nationals on an existing six-month seasonal worker visa will have their leave in the UK extended until the end of the year. Those who came towards the end of last year to the UK on temporary HGV or poultry and pork butcher visas schemes will have their visas extended until December and will also be allowed to apply to the skilled worker route. Ukrainians were the second most common nationality among people granted UK work visas in 2021, second only to Indian workers, according to Home Office figures published yesterday.

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

