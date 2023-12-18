How HR is driving real estate decisions for workplaces

As HR professionals become increasingly engaged in employers’ real estate decisions, Clare Bailey and Rob Pearson from real estate advisor Savills examine how HR influence workplace choices and the growing importance of building accreditations.

As businesses come to terms with a post-Covid world of hybrid working, they continue to re-evaluate the purpose of their offices. Occupiers are realising that a good office space isn’t merely a physical setting; it is a powerful tool to reinforce and sustain a company’s culture. By intentionally designing spaces that align with the company’s values, encourage collaboration, innovation and employee wellbeing, organisations can create an environment that fosters the desired culture, ultimately shaping the overall workplace experience.

Amid this transformative backdrop, the HR function has taken centre stage, shaping real estate decisions that not only impact culture but also highlight different requirements across various demographics. This ultimately helps to forge a secure, supportive and inspiring work environment where employees genuinely want to return to.

According to Charles Mirisola, director of real estate and workplace transformation at Checkout.com, HR has the ability to become “the voice of the people, assuming a more prominent role in shaping the corporate conversation and, by extension, real estate choices.”

This more people-driven approach is now increasingly visible where HR, empowered by the democratisation of property decisions, are gathering crucial employee feedback on workspace preferences and needs. This allows them to influence decisions on factors such as location, amenities and workplace ambience, securing the ideal workplace.

By nurturing a workplace culture that prioritises wellbeing, inclusivity and shared values, companies can create an environment where employees are not just retained but thrive, contributing their best to the organisation’s success.

Talent attraction and employee satisfaction were key drivers of the award-winning Barclays Glasgow campus. From the outset, the bank wanted to make a positive difference for its workforce and listen to the “voice of the people”. Featuring 400,000 sq ft of office space for 5,000 staff, a fundamental aspect of the design process was ensuring that the campus was inclusive to all, and with a specific focus on neurodiversity through their partnership with Scottish Autism.

As HR functions become increasingly involved in the initial stages of decision-making, they need to understand property accreditations such as BREEAM, WiredScore, WELL and Fitwel, to name just a few, which can provide tangible benefits to employees.

Realising employees’ desires

Research consistently underscores the positive impact of providing employees with greater autonomy and control over their workspace. Successful buildings empower their users, allowing them to tailor space to personal needs. HR is the conduit of the workforce and plays a pivotal role in gathering and analysing information relating to how space is used, employee preferences, workplace satisfaction and performance metrics.

This is often done through staff surveys and this data-led approach, coupled with direct employee feedback, fosters engagement and a sense of control over the future workspace.

When engineering consultancy Cundall moved its offices to Manchester’s Grade II listed Fourways House, it consulted staff extensively. The feedback highlighted preferences for openable windows, natural ventilation, and facilities promoting active travel and healthy lifestyles. Cundall’s commitment to wellbeing is further exemplified by its London office, the first in Europe to receive WELL certification, a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of fitness, comfort and mind.

Among many of Cundall’s holistic efforts, from ergonomic furniture to healthy snacks, the team learned how to purify office air by experimenting with an array of plants.

Patrick Linighan, chief sustainability officer at global law firm Clyde and Co, emphasises that the wellbeing of its people and its approach to sustainability are integral to building a thriving business. In particular, he notes that “HR have always been in the room for the space sizing discussion, but the role of HR however has evolved post-Covid. HR influences space sizing for hybrid working arrangements, the design and layout of flexible and collaborative workspaces and the use of workspaces, all of which promote brand and culture.”

With a growing emphasis on employee health and wellbeing, the WELL building standard and the Fitwel certification emerge as crucial accreditations. Achieving a high WELL rating requires a focus on psychological wellbeing through stress reduction, mindfulness spaces and biophilic design, a concept used in the building industry to increase occupants’ connectivity with the natural environment.

Similarly, the Fitwel certification places employee health, safety and productivity at the forefront of design. Wellington Place in Leeds, with its two-star Fitwel Score, emphasises green spaces, well-lit walkways and a vibrant neighbourhood. The building was identified for hair styling manufacturer ghd’s relocation following crucial input from HR on employees’ need for excellent connectivity and collaborative environments, with a positive culture enhancing employee wellbeing. When an organisation values work-life balance, mental health and overall wellness, it creates a supportive environment where employees feel cared for and respected. This, in turn, leads to increased job satisfaction and lower attrition rates.

Environmental accreditations

Businesses are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their operations and want to be associated with sustainable practices. There’s a growing pressure to reduce environmental footprints with research from global recruitment firm Robert Walters indicating that 34% of UK office workers are likely to refuse a job offer if a company’s environmental, sustainability or climate values do not align with their own.

This is particularly noticeable among younger people where a survey of 2,000 UK office workers, commissioned by Supercritical, a company focused on carbon removal, found more than half of 18 to 24-year-old workers would consider leaving an employer based on its net zero credentials, compared with a third across all age groups.

Energy Performance Certificate ratings and BREEAM accreditation are prominent indicators of a building’s sustainability. Jane Salisbury, senior HR manager at law firm Hempsons explains that its Manchester office move to Windmill Green, an “outstanding” BREEAM-rated multi-let building and cycle-friendly location with a platinum CyclingScore accreditation, reflects the firm’s environmental commitments. There are also several green moss living walls, a beehive on the roof terrace and a plant committee has been formed.

As real estate decisions become more people-centric, HR teams are emerging as key players in selecting buildings that align with organisational needs, enhance employee wellbeing, manage costs efficiently and ensure legal compliance. By understanding how a building’s design and certifications contribute to a better workplace, businesses can attract and retain top talent while fostering a thriving, sustainable environment that bolsters long-term success.

