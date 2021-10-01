Eek! Missing template.
Quarter of workers have been on furlough at some point during pandemic

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
One in four employees (26%) have been on furlough at some point during the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme’s operation. The scheme, which was announced on 20 March 2020 and finished on 30 September 2021, supported 11.6 million jobs and was used by 1.3 million employers. According to new figures from the Office for National Statistics, employees with GCSEs as their highest qualification were 8.9 percentage points more likely to have been furloughed than those with degrees or equivalent qualifications. The scheme was designed to support businesses to retain employees during lockdowns or periods of reduced demand. However, the figures showed that those who were furloughed for more than three months, who accounted for half of those on furlough, were less likely to have remained employed in August 2021. Twenty-three per cent of workers on furlough were on the scheme for six months or more. Eight per cent of people who have been furloughed were no longer employed in the three months to June 2021. Business groups had called for the scheme to be extended, particularly for industries hit hard by the pandemic, including the arts, travel and hospitality. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Boris Johnson’s government is heading into winter without a plan to protect working people and rebuild the economy. “Ministers should rethin
