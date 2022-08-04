Latest NewsJob creation and lossesLabour marketPay & benefitsPay settlements

Inflation forecast to hit 13% in autumn says Bank of England

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss The Bank of England say it expects CPI inflation to reach 13% in Q4. Photo: NM Bear / Shutterstock
The Bank of England say it expects CPI inflation to reach 13% in Q4. Photo: NM Bear / Shutterstock

The Bank of England has changed its forecast for inflation and has now predicted the consumer prices index to climb over 13% before the end of the year, and for it to remain ‘very elevated’ throughout much of 2023.

As the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced the largest interest rate hike in 27 years – from 1.25% to 1.75% – it also revised its projections for inflation and economic growth.

It said that inflationary pressures have intensified significantly since its last report in May, largely reflecting a near doubling in wholesale gas prices.

“As this feeds through to retail energy prices, it will exacerbate the fall in real incomes for UK households and further increase CPI inflation in the near term.

“CPI inflation is expected to rise more than forecast in the May report, from 9.4% in June to just over 13% in 2022 Q4, and to remain at very elevated levels throughout much of 2023, before falling to the 2% target two years ahead.”

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said the risks around the Bank’s forecasts were “exceptionally large at present”. Independent forecasts made yesterday by two think tanks, the Resolution Foundation and the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR), put CPI inflation at 15% and 11% respectively for the autumn.

Inflation and pay

Inflation reaches 9.4%, but pay awards well behind

How should HR handle the highest inflation in decades?

The NIESR forecast the retail price index, the measure often used by trade unions in pay bargaining, at a whopping 17.7%, putting further pressure on employers to match pay increases with the cost of living.

NIESR deputy director Stephen Millard said that interest rates would have to rise “the 3% mark” to bring inflation down.

The MPC also projected that the UK would enter recession from the fourth quarter of this year and will continue into next year. “Real household post-tax income is projected to fall sharply in 2022 and 2023,” it said.

TUC head of economics Kate Bell said: “Working people need an approach to inflation that protects jobs and that helps pay keep up with prices.

“But a rate rise does nothing about the current causes of inflation – global energy, commodity and food prices. It will only add to our problems, making a recession very likely and putting lots of people’s jobs at risk.”

She added: “The government must do more to get pay rising, starting with decent pay rises for public servants, a higher minimum wage, and stronger rights for working people and their unions to bargain for fair pay.”

Ben Kiziltug, head of northern Europe at HR software provider Personio, said: “With the UK’s interest rate spiralling, rising costs are adding to pressures already felt by consumers and businesses alike. But while rocky waters could lie ahead, businesses must ensure their people strategy isn’t first in the firing line.

“The last few years have demonstrated the vital role employers play as a social safety net for their people, supporting employees’ physical, mental and financial well-being. In order to fulfil this role while weathering the storm, it’s crucial that businesses are not prompted to make short term cuts. Instead, employers must continue to invest in their people to keep employees motivated and engaged – helping them to retain talent and succeed beyond this crisis.”

Other forecasts from the MPC included a prediction that the unemployment rate would go above 4% in the middle of 2023, rising to 6.25% by 2025.

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. He specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts, most recently on the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

UK employees increasingly seek temp work for extra...

Number of planned redundancies in UK falls by...

Employees struggle to take time off over summer

Ryanair boss urges ministers to help hire more...

Recruitment grows at slowest rate in 16 months

More government support to help over 50s back...

Staff shortages affecting business growth at three in...

Green jobs: are there shoots of growth on...

Graduate salaries rise sharply as search for talent...

White-hot recruitment market? William Tincup talks to Oven-Ready...