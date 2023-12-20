Junior doctors’ union renews mandate as strike begins

As junior doctors in England begin three days of strike action over pay, one of the unions involved has secured another strike mandate until at least June.

The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA), whose junior doctor members are striking alongside members of the British Medical Association (BMA) from 20-23 December, revealed that its latest strike ballot saw more than 96% of votes returned in favour of more walkouts.

The result means that HCSA members will strike alongside BMA junior doctors on 3-9 January

It is the third time this year that HCSA members have backed walkouts over pay. In each case the yes vote has exceeded 95%.

HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan said: “HCSA junior doctors have sent a very clear message today. Striking is not a step that any doctor takes lightly – we are among the least likely professions to resort to industrial action. The fact it has come to this shows how bad things are.

“Responsibility for the failure to end this dispute before winter pressures hit the NHS lie solely with the government, which has steadfastly refused to acknowledge the central issues.

“Sadly, it has wasted months taking a tough line and still seems unable to accept the arguments junior doctors have made for well over a year on pay, retention and safe staffing levels.

“There can be a resolution to this dispute, but it will only come when the government recognises the need to address long-term pay erosion to stabilise staffing.”

Negotiations between the junior doctors’ unions and the Department of Health and Social Care broke down earlier this month. Reports suggested an additional pay rise of around 3%, on top of the 8.8% recommended by the independent pay review body in April, was put on the table but rejected.

The government has said it will not resume talks while industrial action has been called.

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said the strikes have come at the worst time, as the NHS faces its busiest period.

“As the level of winter viruses continues to ramp up in hospitals and more staff go off sick the last thing leaders wanted was for junior doctors to stage more walkouts,” he said.

“More than a year of industrial action have led to more than a million appointments and operations being cancelled. Patients are the ones being left to pick up the pieces of this ongoing dispute.

“Health leaders do not want their patients and staff to be put in this situation again, which is why it is vitally important the government and BMA get back around the table.”

Acas said it was ready to help facilitate constructive discussions between the unions and the government.

Chief executive Susan Clews said: “We have a team of experts who are well prepared and ready to help with the junior doctors’ dispute.

“An independent survey showed that both employers and employees overwhelming want the various sides involved in strike action to seek mediation from Acas to resolve their dispute.”

