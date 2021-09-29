Labour members vote for £15 minimum wage

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Labour members have voted in favour of introducing a £15 national minimum wage if the party gains power. The vote, which does not mean the party is required to change its policy, was held after the Unite union put forward a motion calling for it to increase the minimum wage to £15 per hour and to back job creation. Under current Labour policy, the party would introduce a £10 per hour minimum wage for all ages if it gains control at the next general election. The national minimum wage is currently £8.91 for workers aged 23 and over, £8.36 for 21-22 year olds, £6.56 for 18-20 year olds, £4.62 for 16-17 year olds, and £4.30 for apprentices. It has been reported that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is not in favour of increasing its proposed minimum wage to £15 per hour. He said: “It should be a £10 minimum wage – that's a 12% increase [meaning] £2,000 a year for working families.”