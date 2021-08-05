John Lewis and McColl’s among firms that paid staff below minimum wage

National living wageLatest NewsPay & benefitsMinimum wage

by Ashleigh Webber John Lewis underpaid workers by more than £940,000, according to the government
The government has named 191 organisations that breached minimum wage requirements, including household names such as John Lewis, McColl’s, One Stop Stores, Welcome Break and The Body Shop. Together, the 191 employers underpaid workers by £2.1m between 2011 and 2018, with 34,000 workers affected. Following investigations by HM Revenue & Customs, they were fined a total of £3.2m and made to pay back what they owed to workers at current minimum wage rates. Business minister Paul Scully said: “Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay – it is unacceptable for any company to come up short. All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly.” Bryan Sanderson, chair of the government’s Low Pay Commission, said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care. The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.” Earlier this year, the Low Pay Commission said the pandemic had increased the risk of national minimum wage underpayment because workers who were worried about job uncertainty were less likely to challenge their employer if errors were suspected, and because flexible furlough had made calculations more complicated. The most common mini
