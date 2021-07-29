SectorsFinancial servicesWorking from homeLegal sectorHybrid working

Large rise in lawyers who want to work flexible hours

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Young professionals may benefit from returning to offices, some legal sector leaders feel
IR Stone/Shutterstock
Young professionals may benefit from returning to offices, some legal sector leaders feel
IR Stone/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Almost two-thirds of the UK's lawyers now want to work flexible hours compared with less than a quarter before the Covid pandemic. Newly published research by Thomson Reuters shows that 63% of lawyers would prefer to work hours of their choosing, while in pre-coronavirus days only 22% indicated a preference for flexibility. The study also finds that lawyers want to work an average of 2.1 days a week at home whereas before the onset of Covid-19 the corresponding figure was half a day. [pullquote]Lawyers aren’t shying away from long hours, averaging nearly 10 hours per day, but they want to work when they want to, fitting life into work” – Lucy Leach, Thomson Reuters[/pullquote] A significant number (15%) now want to move to part-time work, a four percentage point rise on the proportion pre-pandemic. Appetite for part-time work was highest among older lawyers and female lawyers. The findings indicate that only one in 10 lawyers now want to go back to working regular hours, in the office, five days a week. Thomson Reuters’ survey drew on data from nearly 2,500 lawyers shows the desire for arrangements such as flexible hours, working from home and part-time work has doubled or even tripled in some regions. Its authors contend that the results present major challenges for law firms’ plans for return-to-office and how that could impact lawyer satisfaction, retention and recruiting and more.

Hybrid working

Summer 2021: 6 issues for employers  How hybrid should we go when restrictions ease?  Can office staff be prioritised for pay rises and promotions?  Podcast: Summer of '21- the unique challenges for HR 
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

We need to talk about your talent strategy

A new leaf: fix the office with some...

‘No jab, no return’- the legal landscape

Can office staff be prioritised for pay rises...

Summer 2021: six potential issues for employers

Almost two-thirds think homeworking will increase HR workload

Here comes the sun: what does hot weather...

Workplace return guidance offers ‘little to dispel confusion’

Avoid ‘class divide’ in flexible working, TUC warns

The Power of Gen Z: Reshaping the future...