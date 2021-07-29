NHS England appoints first female chief executive

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Pritchard, who has served as the chief operating officer for NHS England and NHS Improvement for two years, takes up the post on 1 August. [pullquote]There are big challenges ahead as NHS staff continue to deal with significant pressures while maintaining the roll-out of the hugely successful NHS vaccination programme and tackle backlogs that have inevitably built up in the face of rising Covid infections" – Amanda Pritchard[/pullquote] She replaces Sir Simon Stevens, who announced in April that he would be stepping down after more than seven years at the helm of the health service. Pritchard said: “I am honoured to lead the NHS, particularly as the first woman chief executive of an organisation whose staff are more than three-quarters female. “I have always been incredibly proud to work in the health service but never more so than over the last 18 months as nurses, doctors, therapists, paramedics, pharmacists, porters, cleaners and other staff have responded so magnificently to the Covid pandemic. “There are big challenges ahead as NHS staff continue to deal with significant pressures while maintaining the roll-out of the hugely successful NHS vaccination programme and tackle backlogs that have inevitably built up in the face of rising Covid infections. “However, the skill, determination and ‘can do’ spirit that NHS staff have shown in the face of the greatest challenge in the health service’s history means we face the future with confidence.” Lord David Prior, chair of the NHS England board, said: “I am delighted that Amanda Pritchard has been appointed the new chief executive of the NHS. She could have had no better preparation for the role than serving as the NHS’ chief operating officer during the greatest health emergency in its history. ”Amanda is imbued with the values of the NHS and is perfectly qualified to lead the health service through challenging times. “She has had first-hand experience of implementing digital technologies and worked closely with the life sciences industry and recognises how both can transform the way health care is delivered. She will build a great team and I and the board look forward to working with her.” Prior to joining NHS England and NHS Improvement, Pritchard was chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in L