Law firm offers two weeks’ pregnancy loss leave

Family-friendly policies: Five ways for employers to enhance their offering
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Law firm Royds Withy King has launched a new pregnancy loss policy that offers two weeks’ paid leave to parents who suffer miscarriage before 24 weeks. It is one of the first law firms and to offer a formal compassionate leave policy covering loss at this stage of pregnancy. Only a few large organisations in the UK offer a similar period of leave. The policy will cover employees who suffer a miscarriage and their partners. The firm also offers enhanced maternity and paternity leave, adoption leave, leave for fertility treatment and paid leave for dependant care. HR director Amanda Dow said: “Our new pregnancy loss policy aligns with our values of truly supporting our people and giving them the trust, respect, and flexibility they need to balance their work and home life.” HR advisor Jessica Parsons added: “We felt that it was important to recognise that pregnancy loss, no matter when it happens, can have a big impact on both the expecting parents. We have therefore created this policy to support our colleagues and their partners, whether male or female.”
