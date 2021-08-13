Digitising HR in the new world of work (webinar)

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The emerging HR tech trends – what’s hot and what’s not in 2021

What HR leaders should be getting from their HR tech in order to emerge from the pandemic successfully

Why HR leaders need to work with stakeholders in IT, finance and procurement to get the most from their technology investments

The benefits

HR leaders want to take this further: 59% of C-suite and HR leaders say their organisation has become more focused on digital transformation as a result of the crisis and 67% of HR leaders want to invest more in HR tech. HR digitisation in the new world of work will involve far more than automating manual processes and going paperless: HR leaders need to be exploring how the digitisation can support a successful transition to hybrid working environments and can help make their entire organisations more efficient, resilient and productive.