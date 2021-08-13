Digitising HR in the new world of work (webinar)

Register now to join Personnel Today editor Rob Moss as he discusses this topic with Sven Elbert, senior analyst at Fosway Group and Grainne Shaughnessy, product marketing lead at Sage People. This free webinar considers:22 September 2021, 2:00pm BST As the workforce becomes more dispersed, HR teams are increasingly having to rely on technology to keep employees connected, informed and productive – but do their current systems and processes meet what’s required as they explore new ways of working? This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Sage People and Fosway Group, examines this question. The sudden shift to remote working last year meant technology played a vital role in the pandemic response, but HR leaders want to take this further: 59% of C-suite and HR leaders say their organisation has become more focused on digital transformation as a result of the crisis and 67% of HR leaders want to invest more in HR tech.
- The emerging HR tech trends – what’s hot and what’s not in 2021
- What HR leaders should be getting from their HR tech in order to emerge from the pandemic successfully
- Why HR leaders need to work with stakeholders in IT, finance and procurement to get the most from their technology investments
- The benefits