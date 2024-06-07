Lib Dems pledge ‘dad month’ for new fathers

The Liberal Democrats have pledged a ‘dad month’ of paternity leave if they get into power in July’s general election.

The party has said it will increase parental pay for fathers and extend their entitlement to four weeks.

Fathers are currently entitled to two weeks of leave, which can be taken together or separately, and the statutory rate of pay is £184.03 per week, or 90% of average weekly earnings.

The Lib Dems ‘dad month’ would be on a “use it or lose it” basis, in the hope this will encourage more fathers to take time off after the birth or adoption of a child.

Statutory maternity pay would also increase to £350 a week under the party’s plans, from £184.03 a week.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said that millions of parents were being forced to return to work earlier than they would like “because they simply can’t afford to take more time off”.

“Millions of parents are being denied the choice to spend more time at home during that all-important first year with their child, because the UK still lags behind other countries on shared parental leave,” he said.

The party said it would invest £2.4 billion in improving parental leave, ensuring that paid parental leave is a day-one right, rather than the current 26-week period of employment required to qualify.

Davey added: “The Liberal Democrats’ proposals would give new parents the choice and flexibility they need, backed up by a package of proper support. We would boost statutory pay for new parents, alongside a new ‘dad month’ to help more fathers take time off work to be with their new baby during that first year, giving mums a better career boost.”

The Lib Dems are yet to publish their full election manifesto, but have made a number of pledges relating to the workplace, including mental health checks to reduce long-term sickness, and a reform of the carers’ allowance to support family carers.

Unions and campaign groups have called for shared parental leave to be scrapped or overhauled as take-up is so low – around 2% of those who are eligible.

According to Ipsos’ latest political monitor of voting intentions, the Liberal Democrats would secure just 8% of the vote.

