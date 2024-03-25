Supporting returning parents: guide for managers and HR

Chief people officer Claire Douglas-Pennant shares her experience of re-entering work as a new mother and how it shaped her organisation’s approach to supporting returning parents.

Becoming a new parent is a life-changing time for anyone, regardless of whether it follows a birth, an adoption or surrogacy. Add into the mix today’s reality that most parents are working parents, and there’s a whole new set of challenges to tackle.

It is also particularly true that historically the media industry has not always been progressive in providing flexibility and accommodation in this area. In recent years thousands of mothers have left full-time jobs at ad agencies as the career didn’t support their young families, according to non-profit She Runs It.

Post-pandemic there is a lot more understanding and capacity for flexibility – hybrid working is the standout example of this. And it is this flexibility that parenting requires.

As companies now know how to deal with a workforce that operates from a variety of locations, there are fewer of the previous uphill battles to be fought. Expectant or new parents do not have to approach conversations in a way that involves educating their employers.

While there seems to be a general consensus that the industry has made inroads, in part helped by organisations such as the Advertising Association and 3 Percent Movement, there is still so much more to do.

Even in an environment of a more progressive hybrid work style, the journey for recent parents remains new and unknown. Managing a whole new stage of life while immersing yourself back into your job can be complex and challenging. But the onus should never solely be on the parent.

Conversation and transparency

Businesses have a duty of care to guide managers in handling their employees’ transition back into their roles. They need to be open to conversations about what works best for the employee; how they want to embrace their parental leave and how they reintegrate into the working world. Empathy and openness are at the heart of this. Be clear on the responsibilities of each party. The manager is there to guide the experience.

When I was hired by Omnicom Media Group UK (OMG), I was seven months pregnant. This would have sent alarm bells ringing at a lot of companies but OMG was not phased. They saw the long-term potential of investing in talent, rather than the short-term challenge of my upcoming leave.

I had an intense start for seven weeks and then chose to take around four months off for my maternity leave. What was key to making this unique arrangement work was the open communication I had with the company, and the support offered. My experience led to me changing our maternity, adoption and surrogacy policies to offer six months’ enhanced paid maternity leave from day one, with no eligibility requirements, and being explicit about this in our recruitment process. I wanted to make sure there were no barriers to female talent joining our business.

A successful re-entry into the working environment requires support for both the returning parent and their line manager. While each parent is an individual with unique needs, having a structured process in place ensures consistency of experience and fairness.

At OMG UK, under our ‘Reboot’ programme, we have an agreed set of responsibilities between the line manager and employee. Managers make sure the commitments for both parties are clear and attainable. And they check in repeatedly – as a parent adapts to their new routine, their needs might change.

When I came back to OMG it was as a new parent – now with two children. I had to immerse myself into a business I wasn’t particularly familiar with. In my position, and within this industry, fostering good relationships across the business was incredibly important. As such, OMG allowed me to take ownership of how and when I returned, using hybrid working and core hours, and supported me by identifying and helping me to build those key relationships. This guidance set me up for success in my role and in the wider business.

Personal approach

Managers need to understand that the return-to-work transition will not happen straight away or in a set manner. It is not realistic to expect the employee to be back at 100% from day one.

In practice, this works by managers adapting and supporting returning parents to trial processes. We brought in a phased return which gifts new parents additional days off to ease back in without impacting their pay. This, together with our back-to-work incentive, sets people up for success and encourages them to come back instead of having a bad case of the ‘Sunday Scaries’ their whole leave.

Even with a structure in place specifically designed for those who have taken a long absence, much will feel unfamiliar. Managers need to create a supportive environment that takes into account when that person is up to seeing clients, or how they might receive updates best. While the manager may have dealt with someone returning before, this could be the first time for the parent – so familiarity and experience of this point in someone’s career can differ considerably between manager and team member. Whether it is familiar or not, a personal approach will allow for the quickest and most seamless transition.

Find the barrier

Why do some employees not return to work after becoming new parents? Often it is childcare costs that are the most stressful. In fact, childcare costs force one in four parents to quit work or drop out of education, according to children’s charity Theirworld. And that’s before worrying about whether their baby is healthy, safe, or happy.

We identified this as a key barrier to parents returning to work which resulted in OMG launching its workplace nursery benefit. This enables parents who use a nursery for the care of their child up to the age of five, to have their entire nursery fees paid from their gross salary every month, saving on NI and tax.

While the company does the heavy lifting in working out what prevents parents from coming back, managers need to ensure employees know what they can access. It is an exercise in listening and empathy for managers to help their team members find support specific to their needs and concerns.

As I’ve experienced, embracing parenthood within our professional lives necessitates a collaborative effort between employers and employees. By fostering inclusive and supportive environments, businesses not only retain valuable talent but also contribute to a more equitable and empathetic workplace culture. Having these benefits available from day one lets your staff know how much you value them and that you are willing to invest in their careers.

I’m hopeful that my personal experience and the changes we’ve introduced at OMG UK will help facilitate a changing perception of the media industry as a place for working parents to feel supported.