InflationStressLiving wageLatest NewsPay & benefits

Low-paid workers forced to visit foodbanks, reports Living Wage Foundation

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher More than half of low-paid workers have felt the need to visit foodbanks, the research found
Shutterstock/HASPhotos
More than half of low-paid workers have felt the need to visit foodbanks, the research found
Shutterstock/HASPhotos

More than three-quarters of low-paid workers feel that this is the worst financial period they have ever faced, according to research by the Living Wage Foundation.

High inflation combined with low wages and below-inflation pay rises means many workers are forced to use food banks or avoid heating their homes due to the rising cost of living.

The Foundation found that 78% of workers who earn below its recommended ‘real’ Living Wage (£9.90 an hour outside London and £11.05 in the capital) report this to be the most difficult financial situation they have faced.

Over half of those surveyed (56%) have used food banks over the past 12 months, and 63% of those reporting using food banks said they had had to do so more often.

Almost half of those earning below the living wage (42%) said they were regularly skipping meals for financial reasons, and 32% said they could not heat their homes. Almost a quarter (24%) had taken out a pay-day loan to cover essentials – an increase of seven percentage points since January.

The cost of living crisis is taking its toll on low-paid workers’ mental health, too. Over two-thirds (69%) said low pay negatively affected their levels of anxiety and overall quality of life, up from 43% in January.

Cost of living

‘Real’ living wage announcement to be brought forward

How should HR handle the highest inflation in decades?

What is the living wage used by the Living Wage Foundation and how is it calculated?

Women are more affected by this stress than men, with 75% of low-paid women reporting higher levels of anxiety, compared to 65% of low-paid men.

Fredlyne, a care worker surveyed by the Foundation, said her job gave her a “deep sense of fulfilment” but added that it was “hard to provide the level of care people deserve when you’re struggling to pay the bills and provide food for you and your family”.

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Everyone is feeling the pressure from soaring inflation, but our polling shows that low-paid workers are being hit harder than most with well over half using foodbanks in the last 12 months.

“These shocking findings bring to life what it’s like to be paid less than a real Living Wage during a cost-of-living-crisis. It’s more important than ever that those employers who can, step up and provide a wage based on the cost of living, joining over 11,000 Living Wage Employers across the UK.”

The Foundation will announce its new rates for the year 2022-23 next week, on 22 September. It brought forward the announcement from November in response to the unprecedented rise in living costs.

Its recommended voluntary rate, now paid by more than 10,000 employers, is higher than the government’s statutory national living wage, which is currently £9.50 an hour for workers aged 23 and over.

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

How will the cost of living crisis impact...

PwC to award inflation-busting pay increase

‘Real’ living wage announcement to be brought forward

Living Wage employers pass 10,000 mark

Law firm pays out £900 to help with...

Sainsbury’s increases wages for second time in four...

Investors tell Sainsbury’s to pay ‘real’ Living Wage

Key workers thousands worse off this Christmas

Rising inflation prompts calls for action on pay

‘Real’ Living Wage increases to £9.90 an hour