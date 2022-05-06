RetailLatest NewsBusiness performanceJob creation and losses

McColl’s administration puts 16,000 jobs at risk

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The company runs more than 1,000 convenience stores across the UK
Pic: McColl's
The company runs more than 1,000 convenience stores across the UK
Pic: McColl's

Convenience store chain McColl’s has been placed in administration, putting 16,000 jobs at risk. 

The company operates 1,100 stores around the UK, including Morrisons Daily outlets and Martin’s.

In a statement yesterday (5 May), it said it was “increasingly likely” it would have to call in administrators if a rescue deal fell through. Today the company’s lenders confirmed that they would not extend banking agreements that would keep the business going.

Earlier this week, it told investors it was not in a position to publish its annual report for the 2021 financial year, due to ongoing discussions on a “potential financing solution” for the business.

Reports had speculated that rescue deal discussions could be with Morrisons and other parties, potentially including EG Group, which owns hundreds of petrol forecourts across the UK.

The company has now appointed PwC as administrators and the firm will look for a buyer “as soon as possible”.

The company had been in talks with multiple lenders since late last year and has raised a number of short-term cash boosts, but is still suffering from supply difficulties and the impact of reduced consumer spending.

Morrisons proposed a rescue deal on Thursday which would include taking on McColl’s pension commitments and £170m in debt. There is still a possibility EG Group, owned by billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, could strike a deal, but the company has so far declined to comment.

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Youth collective to inform Body Shop strategy

New law protects emergency and retail workers from...

Foodservice group to create 32,000 new jobs

Sainsbury’s increases wages for second time in four...

Hiring activity in March 2022 began to stabilise

H&M signs pledge to protect female workers in...

Sainsbury’s discriminated against worker with brain injury, finds...

B&Q and Screwfix pay to rise from April

Rising cost of living prompts Currys hourly pay...

John Lewis Partnership restores staff bonus