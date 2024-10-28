Hybrid work means more ‘active commuting’

Hybrid working has led to a boom in ‘active commuting’, according to a survey by International Workplace Group.

Commutes to local workspaces are 38% more likely to be via foot or bike than commutes to city centre locations, the research found.

Among the 55 to 64-year-old age bracket, active commuting has gone up by 109%, the most of any group.

Recent census data from Scotland showed that people who cycle to work have a higher life expectancy and are more likely to avoid major illnesses, such as heart disease or cancer.

Walking was the most common form of local commuting, cited by 88% of employees. Just over a third (34%) cycled to work) and 28% ran.

Workers travelled on average 320 kilometres via walking, 366 kilometres when running and 418 kilometres by bike.

Some employees are taking novel forms of transport, such as scooter (7%), skateboard (6%) and rollerblades (4%).

Two-thirds of workers in the 55 to 64-year-old group said they were more likely to walk or cycle to work if their office is local, while 79% reported improvements to their physical health.

The most popular form of exercise for this age group was walking, with workers travelling an additional 259 kilometres a year on foot.

Eighty-five percent of workers said they were more satisfied in their jobs due to improvements in their work-life balance, and 75% reported higher levels of motivation.

More than four-fifths (82%) felt that incorporating physical exercise into their day improved their mental health, and three-fifths said it made them productive at work.

Although a number of employers are now mandating a return to the office full time, 59% of workers want their employers to provide access to local workspaces closer to home.

Some of IWG’s own locations in rural, suburban and commuter areas have seen surges in foot traffic of more than 1000%, the company said.

Mark Dixon, CEO of IWG said that the active commuter trend showed that hybrid working was a “win-win” for everyone.

“Business leaders are seeing substantial productivity and financial gains, while employees enjoy a better work/life balance and higher job satisfaction.

“Companies are increasingly appreciating that they will not only have a happier, healthier workforce when they allow people to work flexibly, but people actually feel more productive and motivated.”

