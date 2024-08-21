Latest NewsRecruitment & retentionJob creation and losses

McDonald’s to create 24,000 jobs in UK & Ireland

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher McDonald's plans to open 200 new restaurants in the UK & Ireland as part of a bigger global expansion
WD Stock Photos / Shutterstock.com
McDonald’s will create 24,000 jobs in the UK and Ireland as it opens 200 new restaurants.

The restaurant chain said it will invest £1bn over the next four years, opening a range of new ‘Drive To’ restaurants and other smaller restaurant formats, and upgrading its existing 1,500 restaurants.

It has also renewed its commitment to opening outlets on the high street, supporting town centres as they “continue to evolve and respond to a variety of challenges”.

McDonald’s celebrates 50 years in the UK this year, and in 2023 alone it believes it has supported 209,475 jobs.

Of this, 171,415 people are employed by McDonald’s and its franchisees, with the remaining jobs supported in its supply chain and the wider economy.

Job creation

UK job postings up 2.4% in July, finds REC

Aldi to create 150 new London jobs by end of 2024

The company has today published a report detailing its economic and social impact since it opened in Woolwich in 1974, McDonald’s at 50.

Over those 50 years, the company has contributed £94.45bn to the UK economy either directly or via its suppliers, it said.

The plan to build 200 new restaurants in the UK is in line with McDonald’s’ global target of building 10,000 more restaurants globally by 2027. It opened 41 new UK restaurants in 2023.

In 2023, McDonald’s signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) that it would protect workers against sexual harassment, following walk-outs by employees in its US branches over how the company dealy with sexual harassment claims.

Alistair Macrow, CEO of McDonald’s UK&I, said: “We have become an important part of communities across the UK, and I’m delighted that in this milestone year we are able to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growth, and announce the creation of new jobs across the country as we plan to open over 200 new restaurants over the next four years.

“It’s a moment to celebrate, and also to look ahead to what’s next. Whether that’s continuing to provide the best value for our customers, investing in our restaurants, supporting our suppliers across the UK or launching new initiatives for young people where our communities need them most.

“We’re proud of what we have delivered in the last 50 years and are committed to investing in new opportunities and supporting growth across the UK.”

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

