Exclusive: Most employees would consider quitting over flexible working

Most employees would think about quitting their job if limitations on flexible working were imposed, according to a new study.

Research by engagement consultancy United Culture found that nearly three in five (57%) respondents would leave or consider leaving their company if it restricted the amount of flexibility on offer, while one in seven (14%) would definitely leave.

The Work Remastered 2024 survey, carried out with 1,000 office workers in the UK and US, highlighted a disconnect between employer and employee needs. It revealed that work-life balance and flexibility are the two key factors valued most by individuals, noted by 43% and 27% respectively, at a time when a growing number of organisations are demanding full-time office returns.

Mavis Boniface, global operations director at United Culture, said: “Working patterns have transformed post-pandemic. However, it seems many employers are yet to grasp the extent to which the new ‘norms’ have become embedded in the public consciousness, or they are trying to drag their people back to the office regardless.”

The survey further found one in four (25%) of those polled said their employer had changed or reduced their options to work flexibly in the past 12 months, increasing to 44% among 18-24-year-olds.

Around three in five (60%) respondents currently work flexibly, and nearly two in five (39%) employees want flexibility around when they work, such as early or late finishes and compressed hours. One in three (33%) want more choice about where they work, according to the research.

The study also suggested that flexibility hinders career progression, with more than one in four (27%) of respondents who work flexibly having been overlooked for a promotion or opportunity at work.

Millennials and older Gen-Z employees particularly encountered this issue, with 37% of 25-34-year-olds and 42% of 35-44-year-olds believing they have been passed over.

Boniface added: “Flexibility is clearly important to all types of employees, but especially to younger employees who are the future leaders. If those who work flexibly are missing out on opportunities and promotions, it means they will leave and go somewhere else – and no organisation can afford to lose talent.

“It comes down to a cultural shift within each organisation. People who work flexibly must be treated the same and given the same development opportunities as those who show up to the office. If leaders reward presenteeism over productivity, their businesses are in colossal trouble.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ



Browse more human resources jobs