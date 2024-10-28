Hybrid workingCareer developmentLatest NewsFlexible working

Exclusive: Most employees would consider quitting over flexible working

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock/ SofikoS
Shutterstock/ SofikoS

Most employees would think about quitting their job if limitations on flexible working were imposed, according to a new study.

Research by engagement consultancy United Culture found that nearly three in five (57%) respondents would leave or consider leaving their company if it restricted the amount of flexibility on offer, while one in seven (14%) would definitely leave.

The Work Remastered 2024 survey, carried out with 1,000 office workers in the UK and US, highlighted a disconnect between employer and employee needs. It revealed that work-life balance and flexibility are the two key factors valued most by individuals, noted by 43% and 27% respectively, at a time when a growing number of organisations are demanding full-time office returns.

Mavis Boniface, global operations director at United Culture, said: “Working patterns have transformed post-pandemic. However, it seems many employers are yet to grasp the extent to which the new ‘norms’ have become embedded in the public consciousness, or they are trying to drag their people back to the office regardless.”

Flexible working patterns

Fewer than half discuss flexible working with managers

Allow flexible working to encourage employees to vote

More flexible working in NHS would aid retention, says union

The survey further found one in four (25%) of those polled said their employer had changed or reduced their options to work flexibly in the past 12 months, increasing to 44% among 18-24-year-olds.

Around three in five (60%) respondents currently work flexibly, and nearly two in five (39%) employees want flexibility around when they work, such as early or late finishes and compressed hours. One in three (33%) want more choice about where they work, according to the research.

The study also suggested that flexibility hinders career progression, with more than one in four (27%) of respondents who work flexibly having been overlooked for a promotion or opportunity at work.

Millennials and older Gen-Z employees particularly encountered this issue, with 37% of 25-34-year-olds and 42% of 35-44-year-olds believing they have been passed over.

Boniface added: “Flexibility is clearly important to all types of employees, but especially to younger employees who are the future leaders. If those who work flexibly are missing out on opportunities and promotions, it means they will leave and go somewhere else – and no organisation can afford to lose talent.

“It comes down to a cultural shift within each organisation. People who work flexibly must be treated the same and given the same development opportunities as those who show up to the office. If leaders reward presenteeism over productivity, their businesses are in colossal trouble.”

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Finance sector bosses want greater return to office

Father awarded £20k after gossip about his flexible...

Questioning the Prime directive: what Amazon’s return to...

Employment Rights Bill: 12 key takeaways

Employment Rights Bill: government outlines next steps for...

‘This Bill means business’: lawyers react to employment...

Travelodge offers flexible roles in recruitment drive

Non-hybrid employers missing out on graduate talent

This week’s Employment Rights Bill ‘could take years’...

Return to office mandate: has Amazon signalled the...