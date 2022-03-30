NHSWorkplace cultureLatest NewsRecruitment & retentionWorkforce planning

Ockenden Review: Minimum staffing levels a ‘must’ for maternity services

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Donna Ockenden calls for a national minimum for maternity staffing levels in her review. Photo: PA Images / Alamy
Donna Ockenden calls for a national minimum for maternity staffing levels in her review. Photo: PA Images / Alamy

Maternity services in England require minimum staffing levels after the Ockenden Review identified a lack of staff and training as the main reasons for failures at an NHS trust, which led to the avoidable deaths of more than 200 babies and life-changing injuries for many others.

Donna Ockenden’s independent review into maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) provided a stark message to NHS England and government, requiring it invest more in the resourcing, training and oversight of maternity services nationally.

The review lasted five years, and examined 1,592 incidents affecting 1,486 families over two decades. It is understood to be the largest of its kind in NHS history.

Ockenden said: “Throughout our final report we have highlighted how failures in care were repeated from one incident to the next. For example, ineffective monitoring of fetal growth and a culture of reluctance to perform caesarean sections resulted in many babies dying during birth or shortly after their birth. In many cases, mother and babies were left with life-long conditions as a result of their care and treatment.

Maternity staffing levels

‘People wouldn’t admit they worked here’: Transforming Morecambe NHS trust

NHS reveals new workforce plan to become ‘agile, inclusive and modern’

“The reasons for these failures are clear. There were not enough staff, there was a lack of ongoing training, there was a lack of effective investigation and governance at the Trust and a culture of not listening to the families involved.”

The Ockenden inquiry found that at least 201 babies would have survived with better care, including 131 stillbirths and 70 neonatal deaths. Nine mothers also died as a result of poor care and 94 children needlessly suffered brain damage.

The reasons for these failures are clear. There were not enough staff, there was a lack of ongoing training, there was a lack of effective investigation and governance at the Trust and a culture of not listening to the families involved” – Donna Ockenden, chair of the Ockenden Review

In a letter today to health secretary Sajid Javid, Ockenden wrote: “In the last year since our first report was published we have seen significant pressures in maternity services in the recruitment and retention of midwives and obstetricians. Workforce planning, reducing attrition of maternity staff and providing the required funding for a sustainable and safe maternity workforce is essential.”

Javid will give a statement to Parliament later today but in a tweet he said he is “deeply sorry to all the families who have suffered so greatly and grateful to Donna Ockenden  for carrying out this independent review”

The report acknowledged the £127million funding announced by NHS England for maternity services last week, but said it fell significantly short of the £200-£350million amount recommended by the Health and Social Care Select Committee last year.

Today’s report issued 60 specific recommendations for SaTH but also 15 “immediate and essential actions” for all maternity services in England including:

  • NHS England must commit to a multi-year investment plan to ensure the provision of a well-staffed workforce. Appropriate, minimum maternity staffing levels must be agreed nationally, and locally, with these staffing levels adhered to.
  • Essential action on training: sufficient protected time must be allocated for training across all maternity specialisms including routine refresher courses as well as multidisciplinary team training, particularly in emergency drills.
  • Maintaining a clear escalation and mitigation policy when agreed staffing levels are not met: escalation should go to the senior management team, the Board, the patient safety champion and local maternity system. The Midwifery Continuity of Carer model must be suspended across all Trusts unless they can demonstrate staffing meets minimum.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said: “Today’s report is deeply distressing, and, on behalf of all at the trust I offer our wholehearted apologies for the pain and distress that has been caused.

“We recognise the strength and determination shown by the women and families involved and take full responsibility for our failings as a trust. This brings with it a duty to ensure that the care we provide today and in the future is safe, effective, high quality, and delivered always with the needs and choices of women and families at its heart.”

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

 

 

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. He specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts, most recently on the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and electrical markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

NHS staff survey: morale, pay satisfaction and wellbeing...

Free Covid tests for workers in ‘high risk’...

Free Covid tests ‘vital’ for NHS staff, warn...

How the NHS is investing in OH with...

Jeremy Hunt joins call for GP workforce plan

Consultation on new NHS cancer standards, as waits...

Mandatory vaccines for health and social care workers...

National OH strategies needed for health sector, report...

Government vows to tackle resourcing in health and...

Ethnic minority NHS workers suffer ‘shocking’ racism and...