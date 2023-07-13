Molson Coors scraps CV requirement for some roles

Molson Coors will no longer require job applicants to provide a CV or details about their education or work experience for a range of roles, in a bid to be more inclusive in its recruitment practices.

The brewer, which produces beer brands including Carling, Coors and Madrí Excepcional, said it wanted to recruit people into roles in its HR department and sales and technical services teams based solely on their potential, rather than specific competencies.

Applicants will instead be asked to undertake gamified, task-based psychometric assessments, which aim to detect natural aptitude for a role.

Neuroscientific behavioural assessments will be used to determine psychological traits and model how a person will react in different situations.

Phil Whitehead, managing director for western Europe at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “CVs simply aren’t necessary for all job roles. They encourage recruiters to focus on details, like the school or university someone went to, that don’t really speak to the person’s true potential.

“This increases the chances of unconscious bias creeping into the selection process and disadvantages those who didn’t get the opportunity to attend a great school or access internships and work experience.

“We believe in finding people who are the right fit for our business that demonstrate the raw talent, drive and inclusive values that we look for. It’s then up to us to provide them with the training and support they need to reach their full potential.”

Junior talent acquisition consultant Hannah Butler joined the company without having to provide a CV. She said: “It can be quite off-putting when you see some roles that ask for a certain number of years’ experience or qualifications. It’s frustrating too when you know you’d be great at a job but aren’t able to tick certain boxes on the application.

“Taking away some of those requirements gave me the confidence to apply and a belief that I really could get the job. It makes a real difference and I hope it will give others like me the same confidence to apply for a role at Molson Coors.”

The company, which employs more than 2,000 people in the UK, has also agreed a partnership with Bridge of Hope Careers, a recruitment platform that aims to connect people from less advantaged backgrounds with employers.

In Molson Coors’ IT, sales and supply chain teams, it is piloting an initiative where candidates are informed of the interview questions in advance, to make the process more inclusive of people with learning disabilities or those who are neurodivergent.

