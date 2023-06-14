Just 4% of dyslexic thinkers say hiring process identifies their skills

The majority of HR leaders (64%) consider their organisation’s recruitment process capable of identifying dyslexic thinking skills, but only 4% of dyslexic thinkers agree.

According to a survey of more than 900 HR leaders and 1,500 dyslexic employees, employers could be missing out on the power of dyslexic thinking.

The report from Randstad Enterprise and charity Made By Dyslexia found that 60% of HR leaders agree dyslexic thinking should be viewed as an asset, but only 6% of dyslexics think employers recognise that their unique skills, such as problem-solving and creative thinking, fit well with in-demand skills.

Just 14% of people with dyslexia felt their organisation understood the value of dyslexic thinking, compared with 66% of HR leaders.

To create a more dyslexic-friendly recruitment process, the report recommended offering adjustments such as allowing extra time for responses, quiet spaces for tests and asking questions as clearly as possible.

It also recommended the creation of employee resource groups or affinity networks. Sixty-four per cent of HR leaders said they had these in place, but only 13% of dyslexic thinkers have seen them.

Kate Griggs, CEO and founder of Made By Dyslexia, said the report revealed a “shocking discrepancy between HR’s perception and understanding of dyslexia in the workplace, compared to those who are dyslexic”.

Mike Smith, chief executive of Randstad Enterprise, said: “Our research shows that significant disparity exists between how well employers feel they are enabling dyslexic thinkers in the workplace and how employees feel about this topic, but there is a way forward.

“Organisations can improve how they identify and support dyslexic thinking and in doing so work better with dyslexic job candidates and employees. Organisations can make significant advances with the proper adjustments, ensuring people are treated fairly and inclusively throughout the recruitment process and providing suitable support.

“We want people to feel proud to tell us they are dyslexic, and we, as employers, need to see dyslexia as the superpower that it is.”

Made By Dyslexia is launching ‘Employ Dyslexia’, a global mission to train every workplace to empower dyslexic thinking. They have a number of free and accessible resources for employers and employees.

