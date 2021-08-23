HM Courts and Tribunals Service pays £12.5m bill for IR35 failings

IR35Government department pays £87.9m to HMRC for IR35 failings Does IR35 spell the end of contract work?
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.HM Courts and Tribunals Service has become the latest government department to fall foul of IR35 rules. The department was hit with a £12.5 million tax bill by HMRC in relation to incorrect assessments of workers’ employment status, according to its annual report for 2020/21.
