Prisoners may fill vacancies in UK food processing sector

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Meat sector leaders were in talks with government officials today (23 August) over how their businesses could deploy prisoners to help fill vacancies. Abattoirs, butchers and meat processors have seen significant labour shortages since Brexit and the return of many EU workers, causing some dislocation to supplies meat to retailers and restaurants. Prisoners on the Release on Temporary Licence scheme could be utilised, the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers has said, adding there are currently about 14,000 job vacancies across the sector. The scheme is a risk-assessed temporary release programme through which inmates in open prisons gain work experience to help them reintegrate into society.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper