Movers and shakers: appointments at Lloyd’s, YPO and more

Our winter 2024 round-up of movers and shakers includes significant appointments at Lloyd’s of London, Nottingham Building Society and YPO.

Joanne Grigg, YPO

YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, has appointed Joanne Grigg as its head of HR and people services. Grigg, who has more than 35 years’ experience in strategic and operational HR in the public sector, joins the Wakefield-based organisation from West Yorkshire Combined Authority, where she has been head of HR for the past six years.

Before that she led the team providing a range of HR services to schools at Bradford Council and has also held senior roles at Kirklees Council.

Grigg will manage YPO’s human resources, talent and development and business services teams and implement the organisation’s Our People Strategy.

She said: “YPO is an organisation that I have been a customer of in my various roles for many years and it is great to be joining such an important and well-respected organisation.

“I can hopefully bring lots of experience from my previous roles in the public sector and I look forward to putting that to use and continuing to help YPO be a great place to work.”

YPO was created in 1974 to aggregate the procurement spend of its owning local authorities and is fully owned by 13 local government member authorities. YPO has also established formal relationships with a further 71 organisations – known as associate member authorities – across local government and the wider public sector.

Nathan Adams, Lloyd’s

Lloyd’s, the City of London marketplace for insurance and reinsurance, has announced the appointment of Nathan Adams as its new chief people officer.

Adams has more than 20 years’ experience as an HR and transformation leader and will join Lloyd’s early next year, becoming a member of its executive committee, reporting to John Neal, chief executive of the organisation.

He joins from Aviva, where he has held a number of senior roles since joining in 2014, most recently chief people officer at Aviva Investors. Before this, he held senior HR roles at Barclays and Arcadia Group.

Adams will replace Sara Gomez, who will be retiring from the role at the end of the year. Gomez joined Lloyd’s in July 2021 and was appointed interim chief HR officer and a member of its executive committee in December 2021, before becoming chief people officer in 2022.

Neal said: “Nathan will be a great addition to the team as we continue to focus on promoting an inclusive, high-performance culture across Lloyd’s. I would like to thank Sara for her contribution to the Lloyd’s culture and people agenda over the past three and a half years. She has been a valued member of Lloyd’s executive committee and I wish her the best as she moves into a new and exciting phase of her life, which she has been planning for some time.”

Cristina de los Reyes Muñoz, The Bloc

Cristina de los Reyes Muñoz has been appointed EU people director of health and medical marketing company The Bloc. She will assume responsibility for The Bloc’s more than 120 European resources working in Milan and Basel.

De los Reyes Muñoz will actively contribute to The Bloc’s strategic and organisational growth plan, strengthening the people function, focusing on employees’ professional growth and the promotion of diversity.

Graduated in psychology from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid, Spain, de los Reyes Muñoz has gained extensive experience in human resources, from her start at Deloitte as HR supervisor to her most recent experience as head of people and HR director at Desigual and La Prairie.

Alessandro Seveso, CEO of The Bloc in Milan, said Christina’s impact on the organisation “will also be felt in the market, with the opportunity for our customers to interact and collaborate with professionals who are prepared and motivated to bring innovation and value”.

De los Reyes Muñoz added: “I will certainly bring all my international experience to the agency to support the business and the growth of the organisation and to develop its talent.”

Lisa Winnard, Nottingham Building Society

Lisa Winnard has been appointed chief people officer on the executive committee at Nottingham Building Society. The appointment recognises Lisa’s significant contribution to the business since joining in 2023, most recently in the role of HR director.

With more than two decades of experience, Winnard previously worked at JLA Group and Sesame Bankhall Group. Nottingham Building Society says she has a “proven record of driving sustainable success through her transformation expertise and commitment to trusted relationships”.

It said Winnard’s position on the executive committee strengthens its commitment to be a supportive, inclusive workplace where team members feel valued.

Winnard said: “This past year, we’ve made significant steps in creating an inclusive, supportive workplace, and I’m eager to build on this momentum. Our focus remains on nurturing talent, driving positive change, and ensuring our business is a place where everyone can thrive.”

Meera Nair, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) has appointed Meera Nair as its new chief people officer and to its board.

Nair is currently chief people officer for Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and the South East London Integrated Care System.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the NHS, across the acute, community and mental health sectors. Nair has held senior leadership roles in many NHS organisations and, prior to her current role, was director of workforce and quality improvement at Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust in south-east London.

Nair said: “I have been so impressed by the ambition of the work that teams within MFT are delivering and honoured to have the chance to play a part.”

Mark Cubbon, MFT chief executive, added: “Meera will be taking up her role with us at a very important time as we drive forward our MFT Strategy to help improve the health and quality of life of our diverse communities. I look forward to her joining the team.”

Charlotte Eaton, Arm

Semiconductor and software design firm Arm has recruited Charlotte Eaton as its new chief people officer, with immediate effect.

Reporting to Arm chief executive officer of Rene Haas, Eaton will lead Arm’s global people organisation, replacing current chief people officer Kirsty Gill in a planned succession. Gill will remain in an advisory role and assist in the transition before retiring.

Eaton is rejoining Arm after holding the role of vice president of people, where she supported teams in its intellectual property group, from 2017 until 2020.

Most recently, she has served as chief people officer at energy supplier Ovo, with her responsibilities including oversight of all aspects of the people agenda, such as operations, partnering, leadership and development, reward and engagement, as well as leading the customer experience and workplace teams. Prior to this, she held HR leadership roles at The Heinz Company and Barclays.

Jo McConnell, Herbert Smith Freehills

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed Jo McConnell global chief people officer to head up its people and culture strategy.

McConnell will start in the role in January and succeed chief people officer Helen Anthony, following her retirement at the end of the year.

McConnell has more than 30 years’ experience in global and regional industries, including professional services, energy, financial services and mining and joins from Accenture, where she led the CEO transformation practice across its growth markets.

McConnell said: “I am joining this firm at a time when it is strengthening its investments in professional development and attraction of top talent, while embracing the opportunities presented by AI and rapid technological change. I look forward to working alongside an incredibly talented and dedicated team of HR professionals across our international network.”

Justin D’Agostino, global CEO at Herbert Smith Freehills, added: “Jo will lead our people and culture strategy globally, which brings insights and diverse perspectives from offices in almost 20 countries, and will support key growth areas for our clients, including energy transition, private capital and AI and technology.”

He added that McConnell brought deep experience in digital and organisational transformation, high-performance culture, as well as C-suite leadership development.

Tara Yip, Swissquote

Banking group Swissquote has appointed Tara Yip as its first chief people officer, a role that will be part of its executive management team.

Yip will take up the position on 1 January 2025. Swissquote says the role is part of its commitment to fostering a people-centric culture, enhancing employee engagement, and supporting the professional growth and wellbeing of its workforce.

Yip has been head of HR at the group since 2002. Her specialities are talent management, diversity and inclusion, leadership development, operational excellence, change management, and the integration of employees from acquired businesses.

Marc Burki, chief executive officer of Swissquote, said: “Tara, in her role as head of human resources, has been instrumental to the organisation’s growth story. In a competitive environment where people are key to the success of a business, Tara’s expertise, experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

