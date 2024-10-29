Professional servicesMovers and shakersEmployment tribunalsNeurodiversity

Accenture executive’s disability claim settled out of court

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Peter Lacy claimed that Accenture mistreated him before his role was cut by the consultancy giant. The case was settled in October 2024.
rafapress/Shutterstock
rafapress/Shutterstock

A former Accenture executive who filed an employment tribunal claim against the consulting firm has settled his case.

Former head of sustainability at Accenture Peter Lacy said he had been “belittled and shamed” for health issues including ADHD and depression. He was claiming disability discrimination and unfair dismissal.

Accenture denied the allegations and said the redundancy “took place in the context of the publicly disclosed global business optimisation actions that impacted 19,000 of our workforce”.

Lacy, who was a member of the firm’s global management committee having worked for Accenture for over two decades, had also filed a claim against its US chief executive Julie Sweet, claiming he was frozen out of meetings and “ambushed” into losing his job.

The legal documents claimed that his dismissal, last year, was a “fait accompli with no form of redundancy exercise at all”.

Yesterday, however, news emerged that the case had been settled. Lacy said: “Accenture and I have agreed a settlement in respect of the employment tribunal proceedings. We have agreed that the terms of that settlement will remain confidential and will not be commenting further.”

A spokesperson for Accenture provided a similar statement.

Lacy was this week appointed as chairman of electricity supplier Drift Energy. The company heralded his appointment as a “hugely significant” move as it believes it will help the business scale up to become a world-leading player in green hydrogen from the ocean.

Commenting on Lacy, Ben Medland, founder and CEO of Drift said: “Peter’s extensive experience in global business and sustainability will be pivotal in advancing our short-term goals and long-term vision.”

